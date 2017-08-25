"American Landscapes": il 17 settembre all'Elfo

Domenica 17 settembre, nell'ambito di MiTo, al Teatro Elfo Puccini si terrà il concerto di Eighth Blackbird, American Landscapes.

La formazione di Chicago quattro volte vincitrice del Grammy interpreterà il seguente repertorio: John Luther Adams, The Light Within; Matthew Burtner, Song for Low Tree; Ned McGowan, Garden of Iniquitous Creatures; Christopher Cerrone, South Catalina; Richard Reed Parry, Strange Sunrise; Timo Andres, Checkered Shade.