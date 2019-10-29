- Dove
-
Quando
- Dal 30/11/2019 al 01/12/2019
- SABATO 30 NOVEMBRE ORARIO DALLE 16:00 ALLE 22:30 DOMENICA 01 DICEMBRE ORARIO DALLE 10:30 ALLE 22:30
-
Prezzo
- Gratis
- Altre Informazioni
ARTE IN BRERA IV 2019
Mostra collettiva di pittura patrocinata dal Municipio 1 comune di Milano
Sabato 30 Novembre e Domenica 1 Dicembre 2019
Inaugurazione Sabato 30 ore 16:00
A cura del maestro d’arte Aniello Saravo
L’evento sarà presentato dai critici d’arte
Ermanno Di Sandro e Carlo Roberto Sciascia
Curatrice Anna Stefanile
Sponsor della mostra è L’Accademia delle Arti
ORARI:
SABATO 30 NOVEMBRE ORARIO DALLE 16:00 ALLE 22:30
DOMENICA 01 DICEMBRE ORARIO DALLE 10:30 ALLE 22:30
