Joys e Peeta My good old habits vernissage: mercoledì 10 maggio, 18.30 - 21.30 location: Via Ausonio 1A, Milano a cura di: Giuseppe Pizzuto testo critico di: Clara Amodeo date: 10 maggio - 10 giugno 2017 Wunderkammern è lieta di presentare nella sua sede milanese la mostra My good old habits degli artisti italiani Joys e Peeta. Joys (Padova, 1974) ha cominciato la sua carriera come writer negli anni '90, incentrando la sua ricerca sul lettering. Nel tempo le lettere hanno subito una rielaborazione che le ha trasformate in vere e proprie strutture visive, con una coerenza quasi architettonica. Gli incastri geometrici delle linee insieme alle decise ma armoniose variazioni cromatiche conferiscono un effetto di profondità alle opere di Joys. Il risultato è una composizione astratta che coinvolge l'osservatore e che genera multiple percezioni. L'artista ha partecipato al progetto La Tour 13 a Parigi (2013) e a mostre in importanti istituzioni quali La Triennale di Milano (2010), il PAC Padiglione Arte Contemporanea di Milano (2007) e la Fondazione Bevilacqua La Masa di Venezia (2007). Peeta (1980) vive e lavora a Venezia. Con una formazione in scultura e design industriale, l'artista ha elaborato una pittura tridimensionale nella quale il lettering acquista volume. La contrapposizione ritmata di curve morbide e tratti appuntiti risulta in una figurazione astratta estremamente dinamica e fluida, riflesso della personalità e delle sensazioni dell'artista. Per Peeta la pittura e la scultura sono dipendenti, perché entrambe contribuiscono in maniera complementare alla ricerca sulle forme, i colori e la luce. L'artista ha partecipato a mostre, fiere e festival in tutto il mondo; il suo lavoro è stato esposto nel 2015 al Palazzo Ducale di Genova e nel 2013 Peeta ha realizzato una performance al B2B TO BIENNALE, evento collaterale alla 55esima Biennale d'Arte di Venezia. La mostra My good old habits è incentrata sul tema delle abitudini: vizi e consuetudini che, una volta divenuti routine quotidiana, ripetiamo in maniera automatica, quasi scontata, e si trasformano in tradizione. Durante il corso della nostra vita, attenersi alle proprie abitudini risulta comodo e per questo tendiamo a non metterle mai in discussione, anche quando l'evidenza dimostra il loro limite. La pigrizia di mettersi in discussione e la paura di tradizioni altrui, che possano destabilizzare il nostro credo, non permettono il miglioramento della nostra condizione, e tutto ciò che ai nostri occhi appare nuovo e diverso viene allontanato e raramente adottato. Tuttavia, è anche dalla riflessione sui modi di fare altrui che possiamo trarre un miglioramento nei nostri. Gli artisti in particolare costruiscono il loro modus operandi nel tempo, andando così a consolidare una serie di pratiche personali. La mostra My good old habits intende instaurare un dialogo nel quale Joys e Peeta mettono a confronto la loro rispettiva ricerca artistica ed estetica, metafora delle loro abitudini e tradizioni. Gli artisti dimostrano che nonostante le differenze, e soprattutto grazie ad esse, è possibile arrivare a una perfetta sintesi e unione dei loro stili artistici. In galleria saranno presentate opere su vetro retro dipinto di Joys e opere a tecnica mista su tela di Peeta, oltre che ad alcune tele create a quattro mani. Cultural Partner: IED - Istituto Europeo di Design Media Partners: Widewalls, ArtsLife, FACE Magazine, Flawless Milano Technical Partners: Casale del Giglio, different.photography WUNDERKAMMERN Via Ausonio 1A, Milano (M2 e Autobus 94 fermata Sant'Ambrogio) www.wunderkammern.net wunderkammern@wunderkammern.net +39 0284078959 ingresso libero orari di apertura: dal martedì al sabato dalle 11 alle 19 ____________________________________________________________ Joys and Peeta My good old habits opening: Wednesday, May 10, 6.30 - 9.30 pm location: Via Ausonio 1A, Milan curated by: Giuseppe Pizzuto critical essay by: Clara Amodeo dates: May 10 - June 10, 2017 Wunderkammern is glad to present the exhibition My good old habits by Italian artists Joys and Peeta in its Milan venue. Joys (Padua, 1974) started his career as a writer in the '90s, focusing his research on lettering. Over time the letters have gone through a change which has transformed them in veritable visual structures, with an almost architectural coherence. The geometrical joints of the lines together with the strong but harmonious chromatic variations bestow an effect of depth to Joys's artworks. The result is an abstract composition which engages the observer and generates multiple perceptions. The artist has participated to the project La Tour 13 in Paris (2013) and to exhibitions in important institutions such as La Triennale in Milan (2010), PAC Contemporary Art Pavilion in Milan (2007) and Bevilacqua La Masa Foundation in Venice (2007). Peeta (1980) lives and works in Venice. Studying sculpture and industrial design, the artist has elaborated a tridimensional painting in which the lettering acquires volume. The rhythmical juxtaposition between soft curves and sharp lines results in an extremely fluid and dynamic abstract figuration, a reflection of the artist's personality and feelings. To Peeta painting and sculpture depend on each other, because they both contribute in a complementary way to the research on forms, colours and light. The artist has participated to many exhibitions, fairs and festivals all around the world; his work has been shown at the Palazzo Ducale in Genoa in 2015 and in 2013 Peeta has performed at B2B TO BIENNALE, a collateral event of the 55th Art Biennale in Venice. The exhibition My good old habits is centred on the vices and customs which, becoming daily routine, we repeat in an automatic, predictable way, until they turn into tradition. In the course of our life we find convenient to stick to our habits and therefore we tend not to question them, even when evidence proves their limits. We become lazy when it comes to question ourselves, and we fear that other people's traditions could destabilize our system of beliefs. Consequentially, our condition does not improve, and everything appearing new and different to us is pushed away and rarely adopted. However, we can reach an improvement in our own habits also from a reflection on other people's ways of doing. In particular, the artists build their modus operandi in time, thus strengthening a series of personal practices. The exhibition My good old habits aims to establish a dialogue in which Joys and Peeta confront their respective artistic and aesthetic research, metaphor of their habits and traditions. The two artists prove that, despite the differences, and mostly thanks to them, it is possible to get to a perfect synthesis and union of their artistic styles. The show will present artworks on back side painted glass by Joys and mixed media artworks on canvas by Peeta, together with some four-handed canvases. Cultural Partner: IED - Istituto Europeo di Design Media Partners: Widewalls, ArtsLife, FACE Magazine, Flawless Milano Technical Partners: Casale del Giglio, different.photography WUNDERKAMMERN Via Ausonio 1A, Milan (M2 and Bus 94 Sant'Ambrogio stop) www.wunderkammern.net wunderkammern@wunderkammern.net +39 0284078959 free entry opening hours: from Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am - 7 pm