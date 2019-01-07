Sezioni

Eventi

Sezioni
Eventi / Concerti

Settecento in quartetto

Gianfranco

Villa Litta il 18/1/19 vedrà la prestigiosa presenza di F.Thaci, che in quartetto eseguirà musiche di Mozart, Haydn e Messina.
Alle ore 20 una guida presenterà il restauro della storica dimora, dove ha suonato Mozart e hanno concepito i loro capolavori Manzoni e Hayez. Seguirà concerto e infine rinfresco.
Villa Litta on the 18th of January 2019 will see as a special guest F.Thaci, playing string quartets by Mozart, Haydn and Messina.
At 20 o'clock a tour of the 18th century's Villa, where Mozart himself played and Manzoni and Hayez created some of their major works. After that, F.Thaci in concert and then a flute of excellent wine... We're waiting for you!
Villa Litta: 18/1/19:
M° F.Thaci, Kapellmeister des Orchesters
I Pomeriggi Musicali:
Streichquartette von Mozart, Haydn und Messina.
Um 20 uhr geführte Besichtigung der Villa, wo Mozart spielte und die Manzoni und Hayez oft besucht haben. Dann Konzert und ausgezeichneter Wein...

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando i commenti degli utenti...

Commenti

A proposito di Concerti, potrebbe interessarti

  • Ermal Meta in concerto: il 2 febbraio al Teatro degli Arcimboldi

    • 2 febbraio 2019
    • Teatro degli Arcimboldi

  • Boomdabash in concerto: il 24 gennaio all'Alcatraz

    • 24 gennaio 2019
    • Alcatraz

  • Concerto dei Massive Attack: 6 febbraio al Mediolanum Forum

    • 6 febbraio 2019
    • Mediolanum Forum

I più visti

  • A Milano "Real Bodies": la mostra con 500 cadaveri e organi, spazio (anche) agli animali

    • dal 6 ottobre 2018 al 31 gennaio 2019
    • Spazio Ventura XV

  • Cripta di San Sepolcro a Milano, la magia dei ritrovamenti dei restauri: le visite notturne

    • dal 21 agosto 2017 al 30 aprile 2019
    • Cripta di San Sepolcro

  • Al Mudec di Milano la mega mostra su Banksy (senza l'autorizzazione dello stesso Banksy)

    • dal 21 novembre 2018 al 14 aprile 2019
    • Mudec

  • Picasso e il mito: la mostra a Milano a Palazzo Reale

    • dal 10 ottobre 2018 al 17 febbraio 2019
    • Palazzo Reale
Torna su
MilanoToday è in caricamento