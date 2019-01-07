Settecento in quartetto

- Dove
-
Quando
Dal 18/01/2019 al 18/01/2019
20.45
-
Prezzo
Gratis
- Altre Informazioni
Villa Litta il 18/1/19 vedrà la prestigiosa presenza di F.Thaci, che in quartetto eseguirà musiche di Mozart, Haydn e Messina.
Alle ore 20 una guida presenterà il restauro della storica dimora, dove ha suonato Mozart e hanno concepito i loro capolavori Manzoni e Hayez. Seguirà concerto e infine rinfresco.
Villa Litta on the 18th of January 2019 will see as a special guest F.Thaci, playing string quartets by Mozart, Haydn and Messina.
At 20 o'clock a tour of the 18th century's Villa, where Mozart himself played and Manzoni and Hayez created some of their major works. After that, F.Thaci in concert and then a flute of excellent wine... We're waiting for you!
Villa Litta: 18/1/19:
M° F.Thaci, Kapellmeister des Orchesters
I Pomeriggi Musicali:
Streichquartette von Mozart, Haydn und Messina.
Um 20 uhr geführte Besichtigung der Villa, wo Mozart spielte und die Manzoni und Hayez oft besucht haben. Dann Konzert und ausgezeichneter Wein...
