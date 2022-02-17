The Best Things to do in Milan this Weekend

Clubbing, exhibitions, and free events. If you are in Milan this weekend, you will have to choose amoung plenty of things to do. Looking for the best? Here you go with our selection. Let's start with the legendary Puss in Boots: at Wow Spazio Fumetto museum you can find a whole exhibition dedicated to this beloved character. You'd rather dance? On Saturday head to Superlove for a night clubbing by Le Cannibale. If you are fond of musicals, you should book tickets at Teatro Repower and dive Grease's world.

Free

You can see a great photo exhibition on pandemics at la Fabbrica del Vapore. While, if you are looking for music, outside of Milan, in Legnano (at Centro sociale Il Salice, in via dei Salici, 9, on Sunday 2oth, from 10 am to 6 pm), you can find a fair to exchange vinyl records and Cds.

Exhibitions

Explore an exhibition on role play at Fondazione Prada. Don't miss the opening of Henri-Cartier Bresson China 1948-49 | 1958, an exceptional corpus of photos and documents of the French photo reporter at Mudec museum. Last weekend to visit the exhibition on Cattelan's provocative work at Pirelli Hangar Bicocca. Still on time to enjoy 30 unreleased works by Banksy at Gallerie dei Mosaici, near Milan Central Station or the amazing photos by the famous photographer Giovanni Gastel at Triennale Museum. Celebrate Wonder Woman's 80th birthday with a collection of photos, costumes and sketches of her at Palazzo Morando. Admire painting, sculptures and objects on Grand Tour from prestigious collections at Gallerie d'Italia. Experience Alice! In Wonderland at la Fabbrica del Vapore.

Kids

Children can be part of Geronimo Stilton's reality at la Fabbrica del Vapore or see a puppets version of the famous The Nutcracker at Carlo Colla e Figli's atelier. The youngest are awaited at Muba for a special show on nature.