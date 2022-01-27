The Best Things to do in Milan this Weekend

The last weekend of January is coming with a profusions of things to do. Here a selection of the best, from the pianist Giovanni Allevi's concert at Teatro dal Verme to CoviDiaries, a new great photo exhibition on pandemics at la Fabbrica del Vapore.

Arturo Brachetti, the famous quick-change artist, will perform on a one man show at Teatro Arcimboldi. Looking for a break? In piazza Duca d'Aosta you can buy delicious fresh bread, fish and cakes at Mercato Centrale.

Free

These are the last days to live (for free) the immersive experience of Pablo Atchugarry's sculpture in the suggestive Sala delle Cariatidi, at Palazzo Reale. On Sunday Pac (the museum of contemporary art) offers free guided tours for single visitors.

Exhibitions

Find the works of the biggest Italian cartoonists, from Hugo Pratt to Guido Crepax, at Comics Made in Italy. Dive into Alice in Wonderland's world through music and technology at la Fabbrica del Vapore. Admire 200 beautiful pictures of beautiful faces by the famous photographer Giovanni Gastel at The people I like, at Triennale Museum.

If you still haven't, go and see 30 unreleased works by Banksy at Gallerie dei Mosaici, near Milan Central Station; admire painting, sculptures and objects from prestigious collections Grand Tour, at Gallerie d'Italia; or go to Palazzo Reale for Corpus Domini, with 111 works, sculptures, drawings and painting by 34 internationally recognized contemporary artists who have captured the multiplicity of the ways in which the human being is represented.

At Pirelli Hangar Bicocca, you can enjoy Cattelan's provocative work. For Wonder Woman's 80th birthday at photos, costumes and sketches of her are gathered at Palazzo Morando.

Children

An exhilarating and poetic clown inspired by Chaplin's kid will amuse children at Teatro Menotti. Your youngest can also experience the best of Disney works at Mudec museum, where an exhibition tells timeless stories and illustrates the process behind their creation, or explore the beloved mouse Geronimo Stilton's world at la Fabbrica del Vapore.