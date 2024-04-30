What to do (even for free) in Milan for the May 1st long weekend: all the events
From street food festivals to parenting seminars, unmissable exhibitions, and even free family events
What can you do (even for free) in Milan for the May 1st long weekend?
The new, extended weekend is the perfect opportunity to discover numerous events in the city, including festivals, markets, and unmissable fairs.
First among them is Ensemble, the first festival that portrays parenthood without filters and barriers, a live event where families, professionals, and educators come together to break the polarizing narrative of being a mother/father today (Saturday and Sunday).
In Cusago, the village festival arrives with street food, music, and a special Luna Park for children (all weekend).
More good food, this time at the Sagra dei Pizzoccheri in Senago, among typical cheeses, homemade sciatt, and Valtellina-style pizzoccheri (all weekend).
Innovation and the future of work, finally, are the protagonists of the Flowerista Festival at Open Milano, also dedicated to the theme of professional growth (Saturday).
Concerts and Nights Out
Among the unmissable evenings of the weekend, the White Party at Parco Sempione stands out, an evening of music from Just Me, with the opportunity to climb the Torre Branca (Saturday).
A few steps away, at Bar Bianco, an unmissable evening dedicated to pure entertainment awaits, with music and DJ sets (Saturday).
Free Events
There are plenty of free events for the May 1st long weekend, such as the Barter Market at the Temple of the Lost Future, a market where everything is free, where you bring a gift and take another (Sunday).
The OrMe - Ortica Memoria Association presents the PASOS exhibition, the Spanish Collection walks with the Contemporary at Spazio San Faustino 5 (all weekend).
At the Auxologico Polyclinic, the Milan the Great Milan photographic exhibition continues, featuring images of the city of Milan seen through the sensitivity and gaze of different photographers and taken at different times (all weekend).
Finally, at the headquarters of the CDI - Italian Diagnostic Center - in Via Saint Bon 20, the photographic exhibition Colpo di Scena is a visual journey behind the scenes of a theater, discovering those who contribute to the realization of a show (all weekend).
Exhibitions
Among the beautiful exhibitions to mark on your agenda this weekend, there's the Dolce & Gabbana exhibition at Palazzo Reale, an unprecedented journey through craftsmanship, visual arts, architecture, as well as innovation and theater (all weekend).
At Tenoha, the Ukiyoe – Immersive Art exhibition continues, with 3DCG animations and projections based on over 300 works by renowned artists such as Katsushika Hokusai, Utagawa Hiroshige, and many others (all weekend).
At Palazzo Reale, the exhibitions dedicated to Cézanne and Renoir continue, featuring 52 masterpieces from the Musée d'Orsay and the Musée de l'Orangerie in Paris, and the Brassaï exhibition. The Eye of Paris is a journey of 200 photographs by the great French artist (both all weekend).
Street art lovers shouldn't miss the works of Urban Art by numerous internationally renowned artists at Prologis Park Romentino, featuring big names like Joys, Peeta, Vesod, Etnik, SeaCreative, Hemo, and many others (Saturday and Sunday).
Also worth noting is Monet and the Impressionists - Digital Experience, an immersive experience celebrating 150 years since the first exhibition of the impressionists. Hosted in the new Next Area space, the exhibition welcomes visitors into interactive rooms for a true multisensory experience (all weekend).
At Mudec, the Picasso at Mudec works are a unique journey dedicated to the great Spanish artist and his relationship with primitive art (all weekend).
At the Next Museum in Sesto San Giovanni, Love, The Immersive Experience continues, a true "selfie-friendly" exhibition dedicated to love and all lovers, in a space of over 1500 square meters (all weekend).
Meanwhile, Space Dreamers continues beneath the Madonnina with a journey into space, featuring 16 colorful and immersive installations designed to engage, excite, and surprise visitors (all weekend).
In Piazza Napoli, The Prism Core Center is the interactive artistic space, curated by Marco Senaldi, ready to welcome the public to guide them in self-awareness (all weekend).
Color enthusiasts shouldn't miss the beautiful works of Van Gogh in the immersive virtual reality exhibition at Lampo Scalo Farini, a surprising journey through the brushstrokes of one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century, among fields of sunflowers and blooming almond trees (all weekend).
At the Museum of Science, on the other hand, Karina Smigla-Bobinski's Kaleidoscope installation is a large luminous table where different layers of primary color inks intertwine to touch and mix (all weekend).
Cinema and Theater
Among the must-see shows at the theater, there's the musical Mamma Mia at the Arcimboldi, the beloved musical comedy about love, family, and friendship, inspired by twenty-two extraordinary hits by Abba (all weekend).
Also at the Arcimboldi, there's the Star Wars Saga, The Empire Strikes Back, featuring a film screening accompanied by eighty musicians from the Italian Cinema Orchestra (Saturday and Sunday).
For Children
At Cascina Cuccagna, La Casa di Meneghino is a permanent venue dedicated to the symbolic mask of Milan, puppets, and puppet theater, with numerous workshops for the little ones (Sunday).