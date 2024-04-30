What to do (even for free) in Milan for the May 1st long weekend: all the events

What can you do (even for free) in Milan for the May 1st long weekend?

The new, extended weekend is the perfect opportunity to discover numerous events in the city, including festivals, markets, and unmissable fairs.

First among them is Ensemble, the first festival that portrays parenthood without filters and barriers, a live event where families, professionals, and educators come together to break the polarizing narrative of being a mother/father today (Saturday and Sunday).

In Cusago, the village festival arrives with street food, music, and a special Luna Park for children (all weekend).

More good food, this time at the Sagra dei Pizzoccheri in Senago, among typical cheeses, homemade sciatt, and Valtellina-style pizzoccheri (all weekend).

Innovation and the future of work, finally, are the protagonists of the Flowerista Festival at Open Milano, also dedicated to the theme of professional growth (Saturday).

Concerts and Nights Out

Among the unmissable evenings of the weekend, the White Party at Parco Sempione stands out, an evening of music from Just Me, with the opportunity to climb the Torre Branca (Saturday).

A few steps away, at Bar Bianco, an unmissable evening dedicated to pure entertainment awaits, with music and DJ sets (Saturday).

Free Events

There are plenty of free events for the May 1st long weekend, such as the Barter Market at the Temple of the Lost Future, a market where everything is free, where you bring a gift and take another (Sunday).

The OrMe - Ortica Memoria Association presents the PASOS exhibition, the Spanish Collection walks with the Contemporary at Spazio San Faustino 5 (all weekend).

At the Auxologico Polyclinic, the Milan the Great Milan photographic exhibition continues, featuring images of the city of Milan seen through the sensitivity and gaze of different photographers and taken at different times (all weekend).

Finally, at the headquarters of the CDI - Italian Diagnostic Center - in Via Saint Bon 20, the photographic exhibition Colpo di Scena is a visual journey behind the scenes of a theater, discovering those who contribute to the realization of a show (all weekend).