The 10 coolest places to see in Milan according to ChatGpt

These holidays, thanks to the mild temperatures, can be a great opportunity to rediscover Milan. There are many corners of the city that we often forget, busy and busy with daily tasks. We asked an Ai (artificial intelligence), ChatGpt, to tell us the 10 most suggestive places - and outside the classic tourist circuits - to rediscover. Here is what came out (with some surprises) at the indisputable judgment of the Ai. What do you think? Write it in the comments.

Rank Place Description 1 Bosco Verticale Innovative skyscrapers with vertical gardens 2 Monumental Cemetery A cemetery rich in historical art and architecture 3 Isola District Trendy neighborhood with street art and cafes 4 Columns of San Lorenzo Ancient Roman columns, a popular social gathering spot 5 Villa Necchi Campiglio An elegant villa with a hidden garden 6 Fondazione Prada Contemporary art space in a former distillery 7 Canottieri Olona 1894 Historic rowing club along the Naviglio 8 Civic Aquarium One of the oldest aquariums in Italy 9 Via Lincoln Street with colorful houses and unique atmosphere 10 Hangar Bicocca Contemporary art center in a former industrial area



Bosco Verticale: These skyscrapers are an example of sustainable and innovative architecture. Their vertical gardens, filled with plants and trees, offer a striking contrast to the traditional urban skyline.

Monumental Cemetery: It's not just a resting place but also an open-air museum. Its tombs and monuments are works of art, often made by famous sculptors and architects.

Isola District: This neighborhood has transformed from an industrial area to a trendy hub. It's known for its street art, fashionable locales, and vibrant atmosphere.

Columns of San Lorenzo: A historic area with ancient Roman columns. It's a popular evening gathering spot, especially among young people, and it blends history with contemporary life.

Villa Necchi Campiglio: An art deco style villa hidden in the heart of Milan. It's famous for its interior design, well-kept garden, and swimming pool, offering a glimpse into the high society life of 1930s Milan.

Fondazione Prada: A space for contemporary art located in a former distillery. Its exhibitions and innovative architecture attract art and design lovers.

Canottieri Olona 1894: A historic rowing club that offers a unique view of the Navigli. It exemplifies how sports and culture intertwine in Milan.

Civic Aquarium: One of the oldest aquariums in Italy, it hosts a variety of marine and freshwater species. It's a small but fascinating glimpse of marine life in the city.

Via Lincoln: This street is famous for its colorful houses, offering an unexpected and picturesque view, different from the typical Milanese urban landscape.

Hangar Bicocca: This contemporary art center, situated in a former industrial space, has become one of Milan's most fascinating cultural hubs. It showcases modern art exhibitions in a unique setting, preserving elements of its industrial past.

