What to do (even for free) in Milan from April 19th to 21st: all the events

What to do (even for free) in Milan from April 19th to 21st?

Design has arrived in the city with the Fuorisalone, promising a simply unmissable weekend in the name of art and creativity.

In the heart of Milan, Brera District presents the fifteenth edition of its Design Week, supporting the theme "Materia Natura" proposed by the Fuorisalone, promoting a reflection on contemporary challenges and encouraging a culture of conscious design, with numerous events (all weekend).

The Isola Design Festival instead presents an evolution of its successful format, landing in new locations such as Lampo Milano, WAO PL7, and Galleria Bonelli (all weekend).

In Tortona, numerous installations and events for the Fuorisalone highlight the connection between the exhibition path and the territorial context, creating an intriguing dialogue between past, present, and future (all weekend). Such as the Ikea 1st (First) project, an event-exhibition exploring the many "first times" people experience when moving into their first home, at the Visconti Pavilion.

At the Fabbrica del Vapore, Fabbrica Design Week arrives, offering a wide range of exhibitions and presentations dedicated to design and research, along with a music festival featuring several international names from the electronic scene (all weekend).

Food and Wine

Among the festivals of the new April weekend, the Cologno Monzese Beer Fest stands out, with three days dedicated to Italian and European beers paired with a wide choice of international cuisines (all weekend).

In Senago, the Wild Boar Festival continues, a unique opportunity to taste local foods and authentic flavors, such as wild boar stew with polenta and hunter-style wild boar with olives (all weekend).

Concerts and Nights Out

Among the evenings to note this weekend, the JustMe venue hosts famous names from the global electronic music scene, with the possibility to climb to the top of the Torre Branca (Friday and Saturday).

Not to forget the opening of Bar Bianco, the terrace in the heart of Parco Sempione (all weekend).

Among the unmissable concerts, there's the one by the Art & Music Insieme Cultural Association, featuring opera music, opera duets, and Neapolitan classics, at the Church of the Miraculous Medal (Sunday).

Meetings and Events

Among the numerous weekend events, the thousands of appointments for Design Week, which crosses borders and reaches Baranzate as well, with Baranzate Atelier, presenting a panorama of new and lively works by 14 designers from Zaventem Ateliers (all weekend).

In the southwest of Milan, the former Pozzi di Corsico Park turns into a district dedicated to Design, where every day a Milanese organization brings its unique experience, transforming an area of the park into a work of art (all weekend).

Free

There are plenty of free events for the new April weekend, including exhibitions, design, and photography.

Starting from the world of Urban Art, with the opportunity to visit two real open-air art galleries at Prologis Park in Romentino and Prologis Park in Lodi (Saturday and Sunday).

The OrMe Association - Ortica Memoria, in collaboration with the Milan Metropolitan Chamber of Labor, presents the PASOS exhibition, the Spanish Collection walks with the Contemporary at Spazio San Faustino 5 (all weekend).

At the Auxologico Polyclinic, the Milan l'è on gran Milan photographic exhibition continues, featuring images of the city of Milan seen through the sensitivity and gaze of different photographers and taken at different times (all weekend).

At the Appartamento, Be-Polar is a dialogue between canvas works and comic-style drawings on paper by Mirko Leuzzi, a Roman artist with an unconventional and provocative personality (all weekend).

Finally, at the headquarters of CDI - Centro Diagnostico Italiano - in via Saint Bon 20, the Colpo di scena photographic exhibition is a visual journey behind the scenes of a theater, discovering those who contribute to the realization of a show (all weekend).

Exhibitions

Among the beautiful exhibitions to mark on your agenda this weekend, there's the one by Dolce & Gabbana at Palazzo Reale, an unprecedented journey through craftsmanship, visual arts, and architecture, but also innovation and theater (all weekend).

At Tenoha, the Ukiyoe – Immersive Art exhibition continues, with 3DCG animations and projections based on over 300 works by renowned artists such as Katsushika Hokusai, Utagawa Hiroshige, and many others (all weekend).

At Palazzo Reale, the exhibition dedicated to Cézanne and Renoir continues, with 52 masterpieces from the Musée d’Orsay and the Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris, and the Brassaï exhibition. Paris's Eye is a path of 200 photographs by the great French artist (both all weekend).

Also worth noting is Monet and the Impressionists - Digital Experience, an immersive experience celebrating the 150th anniversary of the first impressionist exhibition. Set up in the new Next Area space, the exhibition welcomes visitors into interactive rooms for a true multisensory experience (all weekend).

At the Mudec, Picasso's works at the Mudec are an unprecedented journey dedicated to the great Spanish artist and his relationship with primitive art (all weekend).

At the Next Museum in Sesto San Giovanni, Love, The Immersive Experience continues, a true "selfie" exhibition dedicated to love and all lovers, in a space of over 1500 square meters (all weekend).

Space Dreamers, on the other hand, continues under the Madonnina with a journey into space, featuring 16 colorful and immersive installations created to engage, excite, and surprise visitors (all weekend).

In Piazza Napoli, The Prism Core Center is the interactive artistic space, curated by Marco Senaldi, ready to welcome the public and guide them in self-awareness (all weekend).

At the Museum of Science, finally, Karina Smigla-Bobinski's Kaleidoscope installation is a large luminous table where different layers of primary colored inks intertwine to touch and mix (all weekend).

Film and Theater

Among the theater appointments, there are Conversation at the Milan Cultural Center, a three-stage theatrical journey, a voyage into the texts of McCarthy, Luigi Giussani, and Françoise Sagan, in an adventure in constant search of truth (Friday).

At the Teatro San Babila, the National Tour of The Addams Family arrives, a hilarious musical comedy that debuted in 2010 on Broadway with Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth in the roles of the eccentric couple Gomez and Morticia Addams (all weekend).

Children

Among the many appointments for children this new weekend, there's the Trezzo sull’Adda Castle party with period costumes and guided tours, in a real journey through time (Sunday).

At the Don Bosco Auditorium in Bollate, a new show by Ciccio Pasticcio to make adults and children laugh (Saturday).

ascina Cuccagna, La Casa di Meneghino is a permanent place dedicated to the symbolic mask of Milan, puppetry, and shadow theater, with numerous workshops for children (Sunday).

Meanwhile, in the heart of the city, the FAO Schwarz Show continues, an entertainment format for both adults and children, curated by the FAO professional team, bringing magic to the store with games, music performances, singing, and dancing (Friday).

For science enthusiasts, lastly, it's impossible not to mention Scientopolis, The City of Science, an exciting interactive journey at Spazio Ventura, where visitors can experience and explore scientific concepts in an engaging way (all weekend).