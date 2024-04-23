What to do (also for free) in Milan for the April 25th long weekend: all the events

What to do (also for free) in Milan for the April 25th long weekend?

The long weekend of the "April 25th Bridge" is a unique opportunity to experience Milan and its numerous events, including exhibitions, markets, and collectors' markets.

The first appointment along the Naviglio Grande, where the Antique Market returns, the most anticipated monthly event for vintage and collectibles enthusiasts.

Flowers and Art on the Naviglio is instead the market exhibition at the Alzaia along the Naviglio in Gaggiano, among plants, flowers, food and wine, and natural products (all weekend).

In the spaces of Mosso Milano, in the former Trotter Park Boarding School, the Flug Market returns, the famous market with dozens of creatives, collectors, and artisans from all over Italy (Sunday).

Food and Wine

Among the numerous gastronomic events of this new, long weekend, the Sagra dei Pizzoccheri in Senago stands out, among typical cheeses, homemade sciatt, and pizzoccheri alla valtellinese (all weekend).

In Poasco, a stone's throw from San Donato Milanese, Poasco Circus & Street Food arrives, the first edition of the circus-themed event featuring jugglers, fire shows, clowns, and street food (all weekend).

Concerts and evenings

Among the unmissable evenings of the weekend, there's the one at the terrace at Bar Bianco, in the heart of Parco Sempione, with aperitifs and lounge bar (Friday).

Free

There are many free events during the April 25th Bridge, such as the Baratto Market at the Temple of the Lost Future, the market where everything is free, where you bring a gift and take another (Sunday).

The OrMe - Ortica Memoria Association presents the PASOS exhibition, the Spanish Collection walks with the Contemporary at Spazio San Faustino 5 (all weekend).

At the Auxological Polyclinic, the Milan l'è on gran Milan photographic exhibition continues, with images of the city seen with the sensitivity and gaze of different photographers and taken at different times (all weekend).

At the Appartamento, last days to admire Be-Polar, a dialogue between canvas works and comic strip-like drawings on paper by Mirko Leuzzi, a Roman artist with an unconventional and provocative personality (all weekend).

Finally, at the headquarters of the CDI - Centro Diagnostico Italiano - in via Saint Bon 20, the photographic exhibition Colpo di scena is a visual journey behind the scenes of a theater, discovering those who contribute to the realization of a show (all weekend).

Exhibitions

Among the beautiful exhibitions to mark in the agenda for the April 25th Bridge, there's the Dolce & Gabbana exhibition at Palazzo Reale, an unprecedented journey through craftsmanship, visual arts, and architecture, but also innovation and theater (all weekend).

Ukiyoe - Immersive Art continues at Tenoha, with 3DCG animations and projections based on over 300 works by renowned artists such as Katsushika Hokusai, Utagawa Hiroshige, and many others (all weekend).

At Palazzo Reale, the exhibition dedicated to Cézanne and Renoir continues, with 52 masterpieces from the Musée d'Orsay and the Musée de l'Orangerie in Paris, and the Brassaï exhibition. Paris's Eye is a path of 200 photographs by the great French artist (both all weekend).

Street art lovers cannot miss the works of Urban Art by numerous internationally renowned artists at Prologis Park Romentino, with big names like Joys, Peeta, Vesod, Etnik, SeaCreative, Hemo, and many others (Saturday and Sunday).

Also, mark in your agenda Monet and the Impressionists - Digital Experience, an immersive experience celebrating the 150 years since the first exhibition of the impressionists. Held in the new Next Area space, the exhibition welcomes visitors into interactive rooms for a true multisensory experience (all weekend).

At Mudec, Picasso's works are an unprecedented journey dedicated to the great Spanish artist and his relationship with primitive art (all weekend).

At the Next Museum in Sesto San Giovanni, Love, The Immersive Experience continues, a real "selfie" exhibition dedicated to love and all lovers, in a space of over 1500 square meters (all weekend).

Space Dreamers continues instead under the Madonnina with a journey into space, with 16 colorful and immersive installations, created to engage, excite, and surprise visitors (all weekend).

In Piazza Napoli, The Prism Core Center is the interactive artistic space, curated by Marco Senaldi, ready to welcome the public and accompany them in self-awareness (all the weekend).

Color lovers cannot miss the beautiful works of Van Gogh in the immersive virtual reality exhibition at Lampo Scalo Farini, a surprising journey through the brushstrokes of one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century, among sunflower fields and blooming almond trees (all weekend).

At the Museum of Science, finally, Karina Smigla-Bobinski's Kaleidoscope installation is a large luminous table where different layers of primary ink colors intertwine to touch and mix (all weekend).

Cinema and Theater

Among the unmissable shows in the theater, there's Ornella Vanoni's "Senza fine" show at the Arcimboldi, a major event to celebrate her incredible career (Saturday and Sunday).

Children

Among the appointments for the little ones, there's La Casa di Meneghino at Cascina Cuccagna, a permanent place dedicated to the symbol mask of Milan, to puppets, and to figure theater, with numerous workshops for the little ones (Sunday).

In the heart of the city, the FAO Schwarz Shows continue, an entertainment format for both adults and children, curated by the FAO team of professionals, bringing magic to the store with games, music shows, singing, and dancing (Friday).

For science lovers, finally, it's impossible not to mention Scientopolis, The City of Science, an exciting interactive journey at Spazio Ventura, where visitors can experiment and deepen scientific concepts in an engaging way (all the weekend).