The best things to do in Milan this weekend (November 17-19)

What to do in Milan from November 17 to 19?

The magic of Christmas begins to arrive in the city, along with cultural and musical events that are simply unmissable. At the Indro Montanelli Gardens, the Village of Wonders is inaugurated, featuring Christmas attractions, rides, and a special ice rink ready to thrill both adults and children (Saturday and Sunday).

Book lovers shouldn't miss Bookcity Milan, returning to the city with a special edition dedicated to the Time of Dreams, through meetings and presentations (the entire weekend). At the Mediolanum Forum, Mr. Rain's concert, the rapper and Sanremo 2023 finalist, will bring his "Superheroes Tour" to the stage (Saturday).

In Mecenate, an unmissable event is the birthday celebration of East Market, the vintage market celebrating its 9th anniversary with a special edition and an open space to the public where a teenager's room from the 80s will be recreated (Sunday).

Concerts and Nights Out

Among the highlighted events this weekend is the Eiffel 65 concert at the Fabrique. The group returns to Milan for a live performance, bringing to the stage their greatest hits from past years (Saturday).

Cristina D'Avena and the Gem Boy are ready to heat up the audience with an unforgettable party at the Alcatraz (Saturday).

At Arca Milano, the Suono di sabato at Arca series continues with Francesca Michielin, featuring jam sessions and humorous sketches throughout the month of November (Saturday).

Meetings and Events Among the must-attend events this weekend is Entraingioco at Superstudio Maxi in Milan, opening its doors to all board game, card game, puzzle, and brainteaser enthusiasts (the entire weekend).

At the Science Museum, the Kaleidoscope installation by Karina Smigla-Bobinski is a large luminous table where different layers of primary colored inks (red, green, blue) intertwine and can be touched and mixed (the entire weekend).

Free Events

Among the free events of the weekend is an exhibition market dedicated to panettone in Cinisello Balsamo at Villa Casati Stampa, with Master Pastry Chefs participating in a delicious competition (Sunday).

The magic of Christmas also arrives in Vimodrone, at the Garden Center, where Steflor's greenhouses are decked out to welcome customers and give them a traditional Christmas experience (the entire weekend).

The FS Italiane Foundation opens the historic doors of the Royal Pavilion at Milan Central Station to host "Una bella storia italiana," an exhibition for the foundation's tenth anniversary. A unique opportunity to visit the former royal family waiting room, normally closed to the public, designed by architect Ulisse Stacchini in 1931 (the entire weekend).

At Pirelli Hangar Bicocca, Reincarnations of Shadows, the first solo exhibition of Thao Nguyen Phan in Italy, continues. Internationally recognized for her combined use of painting, moving image, and sculpture, the Vietnamese artist creates dreamlike and poetic narratives that trace the history of her country in relation to contemporary environmental and social changes (the entire weekend).

Still in the magical East, this time at Tenoha, the exhibition Storie di donne samurai dedicated to Japanese art continues, inspired by Benjamin Lacombe's latest book of the same name with texts by Sébastien Perez, transporting visitors to ancient Kyoto amid battles, arrows, and demons (Friday and Sunday).

The exhibition titled Identities at the art gallery l'Appartamento is a collective photography exhibition featuring artists Kincs? Bede, Sofiya Chotyrbok, Giulia Agostini, Giuseppe Palmisano, and Yelena Yemchuk (the entire weekend).

At the Fiordaliso Center in Rozzano, finally, the last weekend to discover La Casa Capovolta, an extraordinary location where you can walk on the ceiling, explore upside-down rooms, and take souvenir photos (the entire weekend).

Exhibitions

Art takes center stage in numerous exhibitions in the city, three unmissable ones at Palazzo Reale: El Greco's exhibition, a vast and unprecedented exhibition project dedicated to the great Greek painter; Jimmy Nelson: Humanity, presenting 65 works from the most famous cycles of the great photographer's production, and the new exhibition dedicated to Goya (the entire weekend).

The beautiful works of Klimt come to life in the new immersive exhibition at Mil - Next Museum in Sesto San Giovanni, where it will be possible to enter the paintings and touch the colors (the entire weekend).

At the Superstudio Più spaces, Wildlife Photographer of The Year, the world's most famous wildlife photography exhibition, continues in the city (the entire weekend).

At Mudec, Van Gogh's works take on a new path thanks to the collection of paintings and drawings from the Kröller-Müller Museum in Otterlo, Netherlands (the entire weekend). The great painter is also the protagonist of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at Lampo Scalo Farini, a surprising journey through the brushstrokes of one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century, among sunflower fields and flowering almond trees (the entire weekend).

From Armani Silos, there is still time to discover the exhibition dedicated to the great painter and photographer Guy Bourdin (the entire weekend).

Finally, the beautiful photos of Sebastiao Salgado at the Fabbrica del Vapore tell the wonders of the Amazon (both the entire weekend).

Theater

Among the exciting performances these days is Gravity Equilibrium at Idroscalo, one of the most daring and extreme circuses in the world, with an unmissable water show (the entire weekend).

At the Teatro Linguaggi Creativi, the play Il cuore, la milza, il lago is staged, born from an experience that the author Iris Basilicata experienced firsthand: the tragic loss of a child (Friday).

In the final days, instead, to be moved by the water circus show in Piazzale Cuoco, with numerous Guinness World Record artists (the entire weekend).

For Children Among the events for the little ones, the show Ciccio Pasticcio e i tre porcellini at the Auditorium Don Bosco: on stage, the Ciccio Pasticcio Band, an effective mix of animators and artists ready to thrill children (Saturday).

For book lovers, the event Favole che parlano di Pace, within BookCity, emphasizes respect for nature, animals, Mother Earth, and the weakest at the Circolo Filologico Milanese (Saturday).

