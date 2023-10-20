The best things to do in Milan this weekend (20-22 October)

What to do in Milan from 20 to 22 October?

The scents and flavors of autumn are the protagonists of this new weekend of October, with numerous gastronomic events not to be missed.

First of all: Milano in Vino and the Festival of Mushrooms and Truffles in Piazza Città di Lombardia, two events dedicated to the scents and flavors of the autumn season with tastings, samples and entertainment (all weekend).

In the Stadera district, on the other hand, there is the Festa delle 4 Corti, which returns, after a period of interruption due to Covid, even bigger, thanks to all the realities of the neighborhood. A unique moment of celebration to involve residents and citizens and to taste a special cous cous on a large shared table (Saturday).

Music lovers, finally, cannot miss the concert of Madame at the Mediolanum Forum, in which the great artist will bring on stage the songs of her second album L'amore (Saturday).

Concerts and evenings

More concerts, this time that of 50 Cent at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, for the only Italian date of his The Final Lap Tour 2023, which celebrates the twentieth anniversary of his revolutionary debut album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin" (Sunday).

Jazz enthusiasts cannot miss the numerous musical events of JazzMi, not only a music festival, but also an opportunity for meeting and harmony between cultures that literally invades the city for three weeks of free music (all weekend).

Markets

This is really the weekend of markets, with many events open to citizens, dedicated to used and sustainability. It starts with Le Carrousel in Cascina Cuccagna, the handmade and illustration market with many entertainment activities and craft workshops (Sunday). At Giardino delle Culture there is instead for the first time Remira Market, which changes location and brings to the city an exclusive event dedicated to all lovers of vintage and second hand (Sunday).

Meetings and events

Among the events to report, the show Gravity Equilibrium at Idroscalo, one of the most reckless and extreme circuses in the world, which returns to the city with an unmissable show of water games (all weekend). In numerous places in the city still continues Milan is alive, the great schedule of cultural initiatives with many widespread events (all weekend). At San Siro Racecourse, after the summer break, finally restarts the Gallop Season, which will end on Saturday 25 November (all weekend).

Free

Among the free events of the weekend, the exhibition Stories of Samurai Women dedicated to Japanese art from Tenoha, inspired by the latest and homonymous book by Benjamin Lacombe with texts by Sébastien Perez, which transports visitors to ancient Kyoto among battles, arrows and demons (Friday and Sunday).

The exhibition entitled Identities at L'Appartamento art gallery is instead a collective photography exhibition with artists Kincs? Bede, Sofiya Chotyrbok, Giulia Agostini, Giuseppe Palmisano, and Yelena Yemchuk (all weekend). At Centro Fiordaliso in Rozzano The Upside Down House is instead an extraordinary location where you can walk on the ceiling, explore upside down rooms and take souvenir photos (all weekend). At Biblioteca Accursio, finally, Elena Datrino presents the exhibition !Facce da Blogger, dedicated to over a hundred bloggers photographed in Italy between 2014 and 2020 (Friday and Saturday).

Exhibitions

Among the unmissable exhibitions in the city, Wildlife Photographer of The Year, the most famous naturalistic photography exhibition in the world, which returns to the city in Superstudio Più spaces (all weekend). Nature is once again protagonist, this time of Siamo Foresta exhibition, an artistic dialogue between thinkers and defenders of forest, between indigenous and non-indigenous artists (all weekend). At Palazzo Reale Jimmy Nelson. Humanity exhibition presents 65 works belonging to most famous cycles production great photographer, while El Greco exhibition brings city a large unprecedented exhibition project dedicated great painter Doménikos Theotokópoulos (both all weekend). At Mudec Van Gogh works show an unprecedented path thanks collection paintings drawings Kröller-Müller Museum Otterlo, Netherlands (all weekend). From Armani Silos, instead, there is still time discover exhibition dedicated great painter photographer Guy Bourdin (all weekend).

At Lampo Scalo Farini continues Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, a surprising journey among brushstrokes one greatest artistic geniuses nineteenth century, among sunflower fields almond trees bloom (all weekend). Photography is still protagonist two unmissable exhibitions : exhibition dedicated Doisneau, which can be admired still for few days, with well 130 shots one most loved photographers twentieth century, at Diocesan Museum, that Sebastiao Salgado at Fabbrica del Vapore, photographic story dedicated wonders Amazon (both all weekend).

At former slaughterhouse Trezzano sul Naviglio, instead, continues exhibition Cadavre exquis artist Chiara Sorgato, set up inside monumental cold room that has been converted into container contemporary research (all weekend).

Theater

Among unmissable theater shows, last weekend Phantom Opera, masterpiece Andrew Lloyd Webber at Teatro Arcimboldi ready to thrill great audience (all weekend).

Children

There is less and less Halloween, and pumpkin fields are right place breathe magical atmosphere this period. First stop at Mirtilli di San Vito, where in special Pumpkin Patch visitors can spend day fun (all weekend). From Pura Vida Farm, special Pumpkin Village welcomes visitors oasis pure fun among games, workshops and different theme every weekend (all weekend).

Finally, impossible not mention extraordinary educational exhibition world dinosaurs life-size at Parco Esposizioni Novegro: a traveling tour for joy big and small to know, admire, study these creatures past (all weekend).

