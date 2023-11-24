The best things to do in Milan this weekend (24-26 November)

What to do in Milan from November 24 to 26?

The last weekend of November is packed with unmissable events, including major events and concerts by world-famous artists.

The Milan Games Week & Cartoomics, a must-attend event for all gaming enthusiasts, returns to the Rho Fair with a unique new edition, the largest ever, to bring together all the arts in a single cross-media event between games, video games and cartoons (all weekend).

At the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, the second date of Madonna's concert, a unique opportunity to see the Italian leg of the The Celebration Tour live of the world-famous artist (Saturday).

Lego bricks are the stars of the new exhibition at the Museo della Permanente, with pirate galleons and fascinating glimpses of medieval Rome (all weekend).

Sports fans, on the other hand, cannot miss the last event of the year for FollowYourPassion, the half marathon and 10 km that return to the city in a unique route between the Darsena, Sempione and Duomo (Sunday).

Concerts and evenings

Among the evenings to note in the new weekend, the quality tech house with the DJs Cloonee and Alex Rubia at Amnesia (Saturday).

From Arca Milano, the Suono di sabato all'Arca series with Francesca Michielin continues, with jam sessions and ironic sketches, for the whole month of November (Saturday).

On Saturday 25 November, at the Stefano Cerri Auditorium, a concert will be held with the Orchestra Estudiantina Bergamo APS in collaboration with the Municipality of Milan - Municipality 3, dedicated to Bergamo and Brescian authors who composed for stringed instruments in the 20th century (mandolins, guitars).

Finally, it is impossible not to mention the events of Milan Music Week, which continue throughout the weekend with concerts and musical evenings.

Christmas markets and villages

Among the Christmas markets and villages already present in the city, the Villaggio delle Meraviglie at the Giardini Indro Montanelli, with attractions, rides, handicrafts and a special ice skating rink (all weekend).

The Christmas market of the Archè Foundation gives visitors the opportunity to choose original items and to support the activities alongside mothers, children and families in difficulty (all weekend).

Christmas decorations and culinary delicacies are the protagonists of the market at the Libera Associazione Pedagogica Rudolf Steiner (Saturday and Sunday).

Finally, the magic of Christmas also arrives in Vimodrone, at the Centro Giardinaggio, where the Steflor greenhouses are decorated to welcome all customers and give them a traditional Christmas (all weekend).

Meetings and events

At the Museum of Science, the Kaleidoscope installation by Karina Smigla-Bobinski is a large luminous table in which different layers of primary colors (red, green, blue) can be touched and mixed (all weekend).

Free

Among the free events of this new weekend, the Antique Market on the Naviglio Grande, the much-anticipated Milanese appointment between vintage clothing, accessories and objects (Sunday).

From Pirelli Hangar Bicocca, Reincarnations of Shadows, the first solo exhibition of Thao Nguyen Phan in Italy, continues. Recognized internationally for her combined use of painting, moving image and sculpture, the Vietnamese artist creates dreamlike and poetic narratives that retrace the history of her country in relation to contemporary environmental and social changes (all weekend).

Last days, however, to discover the Storie di donne samurai exhibition from Tenoha, dedicated to Japanese art, inspired by the latest book of the same name by Benjamin Lacombe with the texts of Sébastien Perez, which transports visitors to ancient Kyoto between battles, arrows and demons (Friday and Sunday).

The exhibition entitled Identities at the l'Appartamento art gallery, finally, is a collective photography exhibition with the artists Kincs? Bede, Sofiya Chotyrbok, Giulia Agostini, Giuseppe Palmisano, and Yelena Yemchuk (all weekend).

Exhibitions

Art is a major player in many exhibitions in the city, three of which are unmissable at Palazzo Reale: the El Greco exhibition, a wide and unprecedented exhibition project dedicated to the great Greek painter; Jimmy Nelson. Humanity, which presents 65 works belonging to the most famous cycles of the great photographer's production and the new exhibition dedicated to Goya (all weekend).

The beautiful works of Klimt come to life in the new immersive exhibition at the Mil - Next Museum in Sesto San Giovanni, where it will be possible to enter the paintings and touch the colors (all weekend).

In the spaces of Superstudio Più, Wildlife Photographer of The Year, the most famous wildlife photography exhibition in the world, is back in town (all weekend).

At the Mudec, the works of Van Gogh show an unprecedented path thanks to the collection of paintings and drawings from the Kröller-Müller Museum in Otterlo, the Netherlands (all weekend). The great painter is also the protagonist of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at Lampo Scalo Farini, a surprising journey through the brushstrokes of one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century, between sunflower fields and flowering almond trees (all weekend).

Finally, the beautiful photos of Sebastião Salgado at the Fabbrica del Vapore tell the wonders of the Amazon (both all weekend).

Theater

Among the theater performances of these days, the performance Antigone-Suite n. 5 in the framework of the project "L'isola, la corte e la città", at the suggestive courtyard of Isolacasateatro. On stage, a performance on the theme of identity and the process of human individuation inspired by the tragedy of Antigone (Friday).

Gravity Equilibrium at the Idroscalo is one of the most daring and extreme circuses in the world, an unmissable show of great water games (all weekend).

Children

Among the events for the little ones, Cappuccetto Rosso Story at the Teatro Wagner in Milan, the fun musical comedy for children between music and ecological values (Saturday and Sunday).

---

Here is the original version. The article is part of the english selection of the online metropolitan newspaper MilanoToday.it