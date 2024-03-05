Spring Blossoms in Milan: A Guide to Hanami

Only 15 days are left until the spring equinox, and some flowers around Milan are already blooming. Among the most evocative, as every year, are the cherry blossoms. And, although Milan is not in Japan, the Lombard capital has some spots where it is possible to do Hanami, enjoy the beauty of the blossoming trees, and take pictures.

Cherry Hill

Among the most beloved corners of Milanese people at this time of year is the Cherry Hill. It is located in Viale Sarca, Niguarda, and stands on a 25-meter hill created from the former Pirelli plants. It is a 30,000 square meter park with about 6,000 shrubs including different varieties of cherry trees.

Monte Stella

Another hill that houses cherry trees is located in San Siro and is called Monte Stella. It was born from the rubble of the Anglo-American bombings of the Second World War and here too the panorama offers suggestive plays of color created by the blossoming trees.

Magnolias

Not only cherry trees. The magnolia blossom is also evocative. In the Conciliazione area, more precisely in Piazza Tommaseo, spring can be seen in the pink and fuchsia of the leaves of the trees that bloom as early as mid-March. Another place to admire the flowers is the Library of Trees in Porta Nuova, which has over 90,000 plants. There are also meadows sown with colorful wildflowers.

And then, there are the cherry trees of CityLife, the garden of the church Beata Vergine Addolorata di San Siro, Sant'Eustorgio and Santa Maria delle Grazie. And also Piazza Santo Stefano, Via San Marco, Piazza Sant'Eufemia, the gardens of Porta Venezia and the magnolias behind the Duomo.

Key points:

Go early in the morning or late in the afternoon to avoid the crowds.

Bring a picnic lunch or snacks to enjoy under the trees.

Take a blanket or towel to sit on.

Be respectful of the flowers and the environment.

Take your time and enjoy the beauty of nature.

I hope you have a wonderful time celebrating Hanami in Milan!