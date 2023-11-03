The City Pass arrives in Milan: the app for tourists with free tickets for transport and museums

Milan has its 'official city pass', a digital 'key' that opens the doors of Milan to tourists for three days. It is called 'YesMilano City Pass' and it is designed as a 'travel companion' to organize your visit to the city, with the aim of welcoming visitors with a service that simplifies access to tourist products and services, including public transport by Atm.

It is an app for Ios and Android, developed with Vox Group, available from October 30th. There are two purchase options: there is the standard pass, which costs 60 euros, and the all inclusive pass, which costs 90 euros. With the pass, tourists can save up to 60 percent compared to buying individual tickets.

"From today, those who arrive in the city have a simple and convenient tool to organize their visit in a sustainable way, discovering a very rich cultural and leisure offer that is even better valued. This app puts us in step with the great international metropolises", says Martina Riva, councilor for tourism. "The vocation of the YesMilano brand is to guide interest towards the city by telling its heterogeneous vocation and the rich offer of experiences", adds Fiorenza Lipparini, general director of Milano&Partners: "YesMilano City Pass is a tool thanks to which to promote a more sustainable way of doing tourism in our city, planning itineraries and visits better and favoring the use of public transport".

The two options

More in detail, the standard option (60 euros) includes access to public transport for 3 days, to the Duomo (Terraces, Museum, Basilica), to the permanent collections of 6 Civic Museums (Gallery of Modern Art, Museums of the Sforza Castle, Archaeological Museum, Museum of the Twentieth Century, Museum of Natural History and Civic Aquarium) and to the permanent collections of one of your choice among 7 affiliated museums: Pinacoteca Ambrosiana, Triennale Design Museum, Science Technology Museum, Poldi Pezzoli, Villa Necchi Campiglio, Bagatti Valsecchi Museum and Teatro alla Scala Museum.

The all inclusive option (90 euros) includes access to public transport for 3 days, to the Duomo (Terraces, Museum, Basilica), to all the Civic Museums and to all the affiliated museums for the "Standard" customers, for a total of 14 attractions.

Here is the original version. The article is part of the english selection of the online metropolitan newspaper MilanoToday.it