Easyjet exceeds 7 million passengers. And aims for a new base at Linate

Eight and a half million passengers for 72 routes. Of these, 7.2 million passed through Malpensa. Compared to 2022, the jump is 18%. These are the numbers that Easyjet brought to the Lombard airport system, last year: Orio al Serio, Mxp and Linate. And that's not all. In October, almost 800,000 people visited Milan. This is the highest figure ever (+6% from 2019) in this autumn month, with a sharp increase compared to the pre-pandemic period.

The data emerged from the presentation of the financial results of the low-cost British company, Tuesday afternoon. For Easyjet, 2023 was a year of recovery: profit of 455 million pounds, revenues of 8.1 billion and 19% more passengers than last year, 82.8 million. "We continue a strategy of consolidation and development - underlines Lorenzo Lagorio, country manager of the company -: our estimates see for 2024 a sustained demand, which will not be particularly influenced by geopolitical crises". Which, translated, would suggest persistent increases in fares. "But Italy is a very competitive market with a lot of competition, and still has among the lowest tickets in Europe", adds Lagorio.

Back to terminal 2, less delays

Milan is the pivot of the growth of the Bel Paese. At Malpensa, with an investment of 50 million euros by Sea (Società esercizi aeroportuali, the entity that manages the Milan airports), terminal 2, the base of Easyjet, has been requalified to manage a greater flow of travelers: delays have decreased and from the surveys the experience of travelers has improved also for luggage. And there is the European training center, where every year 6,000 new hires of Easyjet pass for training. "We have recovered everything lost with covid - explains Armando Brunini, CEO of Sea - and we would like to connect Milan more and more with the world. With 170 routes, we are among the first airports in the world for passages without having flag carriers". The British carrier weighs 1/4 of the volume of Malpensa: in 2023 new destinations were launched as La Coruña (Spain), Birminghan (Uk), Paris Beauvais, Lourdes (France) and Madeira (Portugal). From the summer of 2024, 8 new Airbus A321-neo and A-320-neo will operate at the Varese airport, which will serve 40% of the seats available.

The global numbers 2023 of Easyjet

Last year, the English carrier operated 1,018 routes, with 155 airports served, 35 countries with 336 aircraft. The revenues of Easyjet holydays exceeded 700 million pounds. In Italy there are 3 bases (Venice, Malpensa and Naples) the passengers were 20 million, with a +15% on 2022, for 226 routes. Comiso (Sicily) was added to the destinations. It has been confirmed an order with Airbus for 158 new aircraft (A320-neo and A321-neo) with delivery by 2029, and is under discussion the purchase of another 157 Airbus with the horizon to 2024. The summer capacity grew by 8%. It proceeds, then, for the objective of "net zero emissions": modern and efficient aircraft, single-engine taxiing and testing, with Rolls Royce, for hydrogen engines.

Linate and the Milan "gateway to Italy"

Then there is Linate. Easyjet's interest is always high with the arrival of the subway. In less than 20 minutes, the city airport connects to San Babila, and is a point-to-point (with routes without stopovers, ed) of primary European importance. "We would like to increase our presence - stresses to Milanotoday.it Lagorio - and invest, but Linate is limited in terms of slots. You have to necessarily see what the others do". The Forlanini, in fact, does not have infinite time slots and the possible movements are all occupied. The agreement in the pipeline between the former Alitalia Ita Airways and Lufhtansa could change the cards on the table. Easyjet remains on the lookout.

"We would like Milan to become more and more the gateway to Italy - adds Fiorenza Lipparini, general manager of Milan & Partners, a partnership that promotes the economic and tourist development of the city - also for other destinations. We can aspire to excel with Berlin, London, Paris or Frankfurt. Here there is a balance between the institutional measure and the entrepreneurial world".

