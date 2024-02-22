The Era of the Ferragnez is Over: Chiara Ferragni and Fedez Reportedly Break Up

The era of the Ferragnez is over. Influencer and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni and rapper Federico Lucia, known as Fedez, have reportedly separated. The gossip magazine Dagospia broke the news, also explaining the reasons behind the couple's split.

According to Dagospia, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez have ended their relationship, which had been shaky for some time. The rapper reportedly left their new super penthouse in CityLife last Sunday and has not looked back. In recent days, there were rumors that Federico Lucia was looking for a new apartment to rent.

The marriage between the two had already suffered a setback during the Sanremo 2023 festival, when Chiara co-hosted the event alongside Amadeus and Fedez stole the spotlight by kissing male singer Rosa Chemical on the Ariston stage. The incident went viral and was later addressed by the couple in an episode of their Amazon Prime documentary "Ferragnez." Then, Fedez's health issues added to their difficulties.

The "pandoro-gate" scandal (a fake charity event with the Balocco brand) was apparently the straw that broke the camel's back. According to the rumor, Fedez resented his wife for the negative impact of his legal problems on their family business and his own career. The rapper packed his bags and flew to Miami, while Chiara Ferragni started posting pictures on Instagram with her female family members and children.

About six years after their lavish wedding in Sicily, the influencer and the singer seem to be saying goodbye. Meanwhile, Chiara will be a guest on Fabio Fazio's TV show "Che tempo che fa" on March 3rd.

