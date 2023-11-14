Merlata Bloom opens and hires workers: cooks, waiters and salespeople

With only a few hours left before the opening of Merlata Bloom - the shopping center between Mind and Cascina Merlata (70,000 square meters) - there are still 288 job vacancies.

The places that are looking for employees are mainly the restaurants: one restaurant would like to hire 30 people as dining room staff, Bun Burger is looking for waiters for the fast food, while Fresco and Cimmino needs 10 people among cooks, pizza makers and waiters. There are also workers missing for the shops, Mondadori, Motivi are looking for employees for cash management and shelf refill, but the same thirst for resources also concerns shoe stores, stationery stores and everything that will be in the maxi mall.

All the ads are visible and consultable on Afol, the agency that is taking care of the staff selection. The contracts are both part-time and full time, from 20 to 30 hours on shifts for six days a week. The shopping center, in fact, is always open from 9 am to 10 pm, except for the multiplex cinema Notorious that stays open for screenings that end late at night. The contracts are mostly fixed-term but with the possibility of switching to permanent.

There are no open positions, however, for Decathlon and Esselunga. The chain of sports articles has employed all the salespeople and staff who already worked in the Baranzate store (now closed), to which another 15 resources are added. In the Esselunga hypermarket, on the other hand, about 115 people will work. All hired.