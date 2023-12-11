A worker died in a construction site in Milan, hit by a metal load

On Monday morning, at around 8am, a 28-year-old worker named Mohammed A. was killed after being struck by a metal formwork while working at a construction site in via Parravicini, near the Central Station. The accident happened on the top floor of the site, where workers were preparing to pour concrete.

Mohammed was working with other colleagues when, during the movement of a crane, the metal formwork came loose and fell on him. Emergency services were called immediately, but Mohammed was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mohammed had been working in Italy for two years and had always worked in construction. He had been working on the tower in via Parravicini for about five months. His brother also works in construction in Milan. Mohammed's wife and three-year-old daughter remain in Egypt.

The Torre di Ponte Seveso: what is being built

The construction site where the accident occurred is for the construction of an eight-story residential tower with 20 apartments. The work began in March after the demolition of a former warehouse on the corner of via Parravicini and via Sammartini.

