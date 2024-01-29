Chinese New Year 2024 in Milan: when and where the parade will be

Saturday, February 10, Milan returns to the Chinese New Year. The celebration coincides with the beginning of the year of the Dragon and for the occasion in the city there will be the traditional parade of the Chinese Dragon.

The meaning of the Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year is one of the most important holidays of the Chinese calendar. It is a time of celebration and renewal, which marks the end of the old year and the beginning of a new one.

The celebrations last about two weeks and are characterized by a series of traditions and rituals, including cleaning the house, to eliminate the bad luck of the old year and lighting fireworks, to ward off evil spirits.

The dragon parade

In Milan, the most important event of the celebrations will be, as every year, the traditional Dragon Parade, which will take place on Saturday, February 10 at 2 pm in Piazza Sempione. The parade is a performance of music, dance and acrobatics that involves hundreds of artists and extras, who parade through the streets of the city accompanied by a large papier-mâché dragon.

The traditional parade of the Chinese New Year has moved in recent years to the Arco della Pace, due to the increasingly high number of tourists and curious people who attend the parade every year, and that a narrow street like Paolo Sarpi was no longer able to contain.