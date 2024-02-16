Pedestrian Sundays return and the city will see a reduction in cars

Key points:

Milan declares war on smog. Palazzo Marino, as announced by the Environment Councillor Elena Grandi in a long press conference on Wednesday, intends to seriously fight the battle against pollution. Three major measures are on the horizon: the return of car-free Sundays, a sharp reduction in the number of cars circulating in the city, and more space - much more space - for bicycles and non-polluting vehicles. "First of all, we need to act on mobility. In Milan, we aim to reduce private road transport by 50% by 2030 and make the city a cycling and pedestrian city by 2050," Grandi announced. At the moment, "more than 600,000 cars enter Milan every day." A problem, Grandi continued, which "concerns public transport on rails and investments at national and regional level, all directed towards road transport." "If these resources had been invested in rail transport, we would not have municipal employees who take 2 and a half hours to get home. Not to mention that we don't even know where to park all these cars."

So, the watchword is: action. And the first step could be car-free Sundays. "We are doing a good job of thinking about this, thanks also to our city councillors from Europa Verde, Councillor Censi and the mayor. We are in a study phase to understand how to spread them out and experiment with areas where we can organize car-free Sundays in a scattered way," the councillor announced. "They don't reduce particulate matter in one day," Grandi specified, "but they have the function of transforming the vision of the city." Grandi also repeatedly called on the region, asking for the establishment of a technical table on the issue of smog. "We believe that the Move-In must be reduced at a regional level. We have already reduced it at a municipal level and we are evaluating together with Councillor Censi and the mayor how to reduce it further," Grandi said about the possibility of reducing the mileage that can be driven in the city, with a derogation from the pollution limits of Area B and Area C, for cars with a black box installed. And again, always with the Pirellone in mind: "I believe that it is no longer time to give incentives to those who buy diesel, petrol and combustion cars. In fact, perhaps no one should be given incentives at all."

But it's not just about cars. At the municipal level, the administration is in fact evaluating the introduction of measures to encourage alternative forms of heating, such as geothermal and photovoltaic: "For two years now, we have no longer had oil-fired boilers in Milan. We need to think about the great potential of a city that floats on water. We are working with the offices, the management and other departments on how to incentivize geothermal energy, which will and must become a resource." The councillor then also touched on the issue of construction sites: "I think of clean construction, of zero emissions not only in the built environment but also in the construction process." In short, anything to reduce smog because "the problem is too serious, people are dying," Grandi concluded. "There are children with chronic bronchitis and elderly people who die 5 years before their time. We have to take charge of this."