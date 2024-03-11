Milan public transport strikes in March 2024
There are several public transport strikes planned in Milan in March 2024. These strikes will affect both the metro and bus networks
Four strikes in the transport sector are planned in Milan and Lombardy in the space of just over a week, making for a "hot" mid-March and end of March.
The strikes will take place on:
- March 13: Infrastructure maintenance workers of RFI, the Italian railway network. This is a new national mobilization proclaimed by the Usb Attività Ferroviarie union, together with Cobas Ferrovie, in support of the dispute of workers in the sector against the agreement of January 10, "whose application will have a profound impact on the life, dignity, health and safety of railway workers," the unions say.
- March 20: Movibus, the company that manages buses in the Milan metropolitan area, will strike. The strike is called by Usb private work and workers will be able to stop work for 24 hours.
- March 22: Atm employees in Milan will strike. This means that the metro, buses and trams of the Milanese Transport Company will be at risk. In this case as well, the strike will last 24 hours, but the usual guarantee bands will probably be in place.
- March 23: "Personnel of companies carrying out railway activities" will stop work due to a strike called by Cub Trasporti and Sgb. The strike will start at 9:00 pm on March 23 and end 24 hours later. Trenord trains could be at risk in Milan and Lombardy.