The most famous brioche in Milan: at Sissi, they are super stuffed with cream

In Milan, Sissi is a must-do: the eponymous owner of the most famous pastry shop in the Tricolore area and, indeed, of all the lands that stand in the shadow of the Madonnina.

Sissi is the exception in Milanese breakfasts: croissants of Franco-Scandinavian school, fresh fruits, large portions, profiles ready to end up on Instagram. Let's be clear: the quality is not lacking. It seems, however, all out of the same mold. Not by Sissi. You can sense it as soon as you cross the threshold: warm and antique pink on the walls, small tables, prints of old advertisements on the walls, and, at the end of the room, a pergolaed outdoor area. Today, thanks to the recent arrival of the M4 and the constant expansion to the east of the city, Sissi is "almost in the center." In 1990, on the other hand, there was no one passing by in the area, there were no shops or significant establishments, and in short, opening a pastry shop there seemed like a folly.

The brioche idea

Not that this stopped Sissi, founder and owner together with her husband Zik Faye: "In the beginning, figure it out, no one knew me. I hadn't even gone to hotel school, pastry was the dream, and as much as I practiced at home, I had never received any professional training in it. It was only at twenty-five that I went to learn the trade in the shop, from another pastry chef. To be an apprentice, I was already old. But I knew right away that I wasn't doing it to stay in the background: I wanted to open something of my own. So, despite the reckless intentions, I went ahead, working twice as hard to train in half the time. Considering that pastry had, at the time, even fewer women, it seemed an impossible mission."

Instead, Sissi works great. And, from a crowded counter, it shows off all the pièce de résistance of the most traditional European pastry (from sweet to savory, from the tart to the cream to the puff pastry cannon… ). Here two great favorites emerge, consistently at the top of the "favorites" lists of those who are not in Milan just to work but also to enjoy: they are a toast and a brioche, the one puffy and toasted, the other small and graceful, and, lost the craze for the laminated puff pastry with large bags of butter and air, ready to be opened lengthwise and filled with luscious and abundant creams at the moment.

Despite the ritual question, Sissi assures: behind the success of toast, brioche and companions there is no secret, but only the love of delicious food and made as it should. "If I had to say one thing, I would say that, well, of course, the filling makes the difference in our brioche, along with the freshness and genuineness of the ingredients." The price, we add, because now finding breakfast items under 4€ is an undertaking in Milan, and Sissi wins the challenge. "I believe, however, that our strength, the real one, lies elsewhere, namely in the great work that we put into our production, entirely handcrafted. This means quality, but also care. I'll give you an example: to have fragrant brioche all day long, and therefore always satisfy the customer, you have to cook them in batches throughout the day. Often, however, for convenience, others may decide to make a single batch in the morning. The taste, however, loses out."

Senegalese coffee

Also worth trying is the Senegalese coffee, espresso combined with chocolate ice cream (or hot chocolate, in winter), then decorated with a tuft of whipped cream, which Sissi offers thanks to the influences of her husband Zik. Things that seem extraordinary, but which, for the owner, are just a matter of common sense, passion and entrepreneurial spirit: "I go to any place in the world and, let's say, I eat something that particularly impresses me. End of story? Of course not, I'll try to replicate it, maybe even put it on the menu in the pastry shop." And this cosmopolitan spirit is found in Milan? "I never thought of leaving, or of opening in another place. I, Zik and the family we have built, that is our children, who also help us at work, are exactly where we want to be."

