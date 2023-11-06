Murder in Corbetta (Milan): wife stabs husband to death and then kills herself

Their smiling photos are on social media. The two of them, Vita Di Bono and Luigi Buccino (47 and 54 years old), together with their children. United. Happy moments, light years away from the abyss that opened at dawn on Sunday, November 5th in their apartment at number 50 of via Piave in Corbetta where Vita killed her husband and then killed herself.

The tragedy took place in the bedroom. In bed. The woman, according to what has been reconstructed so far by the carabinieri (italian police), would have grabbed a knife and stabbed her partner in the back who was still sleeping under the covers and then slit his throat. Then she took the same blade and, still in bed, cut her wrists and throat. An autopsy was ordered on the two bodies, investigators and prosecutors want to understand if the woman had taken medicines or psychotropic drugs.

On social media Vita and Luigi seemed like a model family. She was a housewife from Genoa, he was a bricklayer who came to the hinterland from Calabria. They posted photos of them smiling at the sea; they posted happy shots of birthdays and anniversaries with their grown-up children. Distant memories because the daily serenity was cracked and perhaps their relationship had come to an end.

Not only that, the woman had had some psychological problems in recent months and had received treatment at the Magenta hospital. In addition, some neighbors told investigators about frequent arguments. In the couple's past, however, there would be no violent episodes. According to what has been learned so far, in fact, it seems that there are neither previous complaints nor old interventions by the police. A few months ago the woman had tried to kill herself, but she was saved.

The macabre discovery took place in the afternoon of Sunday, November 5th. The 24-year-old son could not get in touch with his parents and so he rushed to their home. He found them in bed. Dead. The call to 112 was triggered but the health workers could only ascertain the death. The carabinieri of the Abbiategrasso company, the investigative unit and the scientific unit then intervened on the spot. The investigations quickly took a very precise direction: no external track. No sensational twist, but a family tragedy matured within the walls of the house. The latest.

