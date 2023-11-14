The 'museum card' in Milan: 15 eur a year to enter all the museums

The 'museum card' will cost 15 eur and will allow the holder to visit all the civic museums in Milan, for a whole year. The city council of Milan approved it on Thursday, November 9th. The novelty was anticipated by Tommaso Sacchi, councilor for culture, at the presentation of the survey on cultural consumption in Milan and Italy. Thanks to the card, for a year, the holders will be able to enter freely in the 6 civic museums of Milan: Gallery of Modern Art, Museums of the Sforza Castle, Archaeological Museum, Museum of the Twentieth Century, Museum of Natural History and Civic Aquarium. The cost of the card is 'amortized' after 3 entrances. Not only that, but the card will also allow a 20% discount on the exhibitions of Palazzo Reale, Padiglione d'Arte Contemporanea and Fabbrica del Vapore. The card can be purchased from Friday, November 10th.

"It is a very simple and innovative tool, it will also bring benefits within the budget", said Sacchi: "I strongly wanted this new subscription at a subsidized price to bring the Milanese as close as possible to our cultural institutions and our wide and precious collections, as well as to invite them to visit all the exhibitions with a 20% discount. The civic collections belong to the Milanese, who have built them over time with purchases or generous donations, and preserve a heritage of memory, history, art and beauty that can be known or better explored".

City Pass for tourists

This is not the only recent novelty on the tourism and museum front for Milan. At the end of October, in fact, the 'City Pass' app was launched, which, at the price of 60 or 90 eur, allows the tourist, for three days, to travel freely on public transport and enter the Duomo, the 6 civic museums and 7 or 14 affiliated museums. And Milan is the Italian city where you spend the most on culture. According to the data on cultural consumption, processed by the Observatory for Book City, some of which were anticipated a few days ago, in Milan you spend more than 10% of the national expenditure for cultural consumption: books, theater, opera and so on. But the percentage rises to more than 25% for opera and 27% for visits to exhibitions.

---

Here is the original version. The article is part of the english selection of the online metropolitan newspaper MilanoToday.it