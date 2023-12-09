Climate activists dye the Naviglio green

The Naviglio Grande was dyed green. Then a papier-mâché house was thrown into it to sink. In addition, a banner was hung on the Alda Merini bridge with the slogan "The government talks, the Earth sinks." This is what happened today in Milan, the work of activists from the Extinction Rebellion collective who, at the same time, distributed leaflets singing "My heart will go on," a song by Celine Dion from Titanic. This is a metaphor, as the group explains in a statement: "It refers to the iceberg in front of us that governments continue to ignore."

The protest comes three days before the Cop28, the international climate conference. "We unequivocally denounce the failure of global leadership in addressing the climate crisis and the sixth mass extinction," explains Extinction Rebellion. "A day of actions that is part of the 'World Day for Climate Justice,' called by the Climate Justice Coalition and relaunched in Italy by the CGIL," explains the group. "While Cop28 in Dubai is coming to an end, once again without an agreement on the exit from fossil fuels, Extinction Rebellion puts us in front of the dystopian images of a world betrayed by those who govern it, which irresponsibly continues to burn coal, oil and gas. A world where emissions are constantly increasing and floods, droughts, heat waves are becoming more and more frequent in every part of the planet, causing deaths and damage for hundreds of billions each year," they explain.

The demonstration and actions were replicated in several cities in Italy. The same modus operandi for Turin, in the Po River, while in Bologna the choice was made to occupy the Reno canal. In Rome, a banner appeared on Tiberina Island, while the waters of the Tiber were dyed green. The waters of Venice also turned green: three people climbed down from the Rialto Bridge.

