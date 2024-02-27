The Milanese court has ruled that the podcast Muschio Selvaggio belongs to YouTuber Luis Sal

Milanese judge Amina Simonetti has ruled that the 50% of the company shares previously held by Fedez will be assigned to a custodian to prevent their sale to a third party.

The decision was made following an appeal filed on February 5th by the young YouTuber, who owns the other 50% of the company, requesting a judicial seizure after the end of his friendship with the husband of influencer Chiara Ferragni.

The judge's civil order reconstructs the disagreements between the two (former) partners, which already arose between January and February 2023 and also concerned the management and content of the program. This led Luis Sal to stop participating in the creation and conduction of the Muschio Selvaggio podcast.

The situation had repercussions on the company's organization (ordinary management was entrusted to Annamaria Berrinzaghi, Fedez's mother) and resulted in the activation of a clause in the company's bylaws and the offer (November 29, 2023) to buy Luis Sal's share for 250,000 euros, later increased to 350,000 euros on December 15, 2023.

To preserve his share, the YouTuber, defended by lawyer Nicolò Ferrarini, requested the judicial seizure "in order to ensure the management of the share subject to the sale resulting from the mechanism of the so-called 'Russian roulette' clause of the company's bylaws."

This clause gives Luis Sal three options: accept the proposal and sell, make a counter-offer, or refuse (as he did) and become the buyer himself for the last amount he offered.

The judge's order emphasizes the conflict between the artists - and that "Zdf srl, through co-administrator Berrinzaghi, acted in total autonomy behaving as if the company was its own property," according to the counterparty.

It also highlights how "the seizure is suitable to prevent the danger of the transfer of the company shares to third parties."

The judge clearly acknowledges the management repercussions "with the effect of a disagreement between the members of the board of directors and a concrete organizational problem," but also a sort of 'conflict of interest': "if until now the interest of Zdf (Fedez, ed.) has been to support the best possible management of the business activity in order not to devalue the Muschio Selvaggio podcast, now, after the outcome of the proceeding ex article 28 of the Bylaws, the perspective is in fact different as ZDF, which has the prospect of having to transfer its share, is no longer the bearer of an interest homogeneous to that of the company."

For this reason, Judge Simonetti writes "it is appropriate that the administrative rights inherent in the shareholding held by Doom (incorporating Zdf srl, ed.) be managed by a third party who can exercise control powers over the management and express the vote in the shareholders' meeting with balance.

The seizure of the shareholding with the appointment of a third party custodian (Michele Centonze, ed.) could in practice favor, until the merits of the case are decided, the solution of the deadlock in which the company organization is located, contributing to guaranteeing the effectiveness of clause 28 of the bylaws, as desired by the partners in question."

Fedez's entourage's reply: "The decision has yet to be made"

"The decision of the Milan Court has not 'decreed' anything yet: there has been no removal of Fedez from the management of Muschio Selvaggio." This is what AdnKronos reported from sources of Doom, the company that owns the podcast.

"In relation to the recent statement by Luis Sal's press office, which appeared on several news websites, a correction is needed regarding the decision of the Milan Court on the shares of Fedez's company - Doom prefaces -. Contrary to what is stated in the note, the Milan Court has not 'decreed' that the shares belonging to Doom must be sold to Sal's company. The order issued is of a precautionary nature and provides for the appointment of a custodian for the shares of the company Muschio Selvaggio s.r.l., owned by Doom."

For Doom, "it is important to emphasize that the case that will decide on the merits of the matter has not yet begun. The judge has established, on the basis of a still summary assessment, typical of the precautionary phase, that the custodian will manage the Doom shares in the interest of the company Muschio Selvaggio s.r.l. and not in the interest of Luis Sal's company, as requested by the latter in his appeal."