Unbreathable air in Milan: the situation worsens

Key points:

After a brief drop in pollutant levels due to rainfall, air quality in Milan has returned to being extremely poor. According to data from ARPA (the Regional Agency for Environmental Protection) published on the "Infoaria" portal of the Lombardy Region, PM10 levels have drastically increased from 41 µg/m3 on Wednesday, February 14, to 62.8 on Thursday, 91 on Friday, and 95.5 on Saturday.

The AQI index also raises the alarm on air quality: "The concentration of PM2.5 in Milan is currently 13.5 times the WHO's annual air quality guideline value," according to the Swiss website IqAir. The index value is divided into bands of more or less high pollution: between 50 and 100 the air is slightly polluted, between 100 and 150 it is polluted, between 150 and 200 the levels are very high and between 200 and 250 it is considered toxic. On Friday, Milan reached 156 AQI, and then continued to rise. On Sunday, the air in the Lombard capital was the third worst in the world with an index of 193, behind only Lahore in Pakistan and Dhaka in Bangladesh.

The general stability of the weather situation, with little wind and no precipitation, continues to favor the accumulation of pollutants in the air. ARPA Lombardia experts explain: "On Monday, the local reinforcement of winds (with moderate probability) also on the north-western plain will bring neutral or variable conditions, while favorable conditions for dispersion will be more likely between Valtellina and the Lario valleys. On Tuesday, there will be a return to weak ventilation everywhere and generally favorable conditions for the accumulation of pollutants (forecast with moderate reliability)."