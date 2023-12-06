Sant'Ambrogio weekend: all the best things to do in Milan

Sant'Ambrogio is the patron saint of Milan and his feast day is celebrated on December 7th. The weekend of Sant'Ambrogio is a special occasion for the city, as it hosts many events and attractions for locals and visitors alike.

Events and celebrations

The traditional Oh Bej! Oh Bej! fair returns to Piazza Castello, offering visitors a wide variety of handicrafts, gifts, and food.

A Christmas Magic, the largest indoor Christmas village in Italy, opens at Allianz Mico. The village features a skating rink, a Luna Express train, and a magical enchanted forest.

The lights of Santa Claus's house are turned on in Melegnano. The house is decorated with over 500,000 LED lights.

Elodie performs at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago. The singer will wrap up her "Elodie Show 2023" tour with a spectacular show.

Concerts and evenings

Disney In Concert: The Sound of Magic is a celebration of 100 years of Disney magic. The concert features an orchestra playing the music from beloved Disney cartoons.

The Christmas concert in the Duomo features the majestic sound of the cathedral's organ.

Ludovico Einaudi returns to the Teatro Dal Verme for a series of 17 concerts.

The Berlin Calling party at Circolo Magnolia celebrates the city that imported techno music from overseas.

Artie 5ive and Rondodasosa perform at Fabrique. The show features their new joint album, "Motivation 4 The Streetz".

Christmas markets and villages

The Artigiana in Fiera fair returns to Milan with over 80 countries represented. Visitors can find delicious food, handcrafted gifts, and Christmas decorations.

The magic of Christmas arrives at the Carroponte, a 25,000-square-meter space that transforms into a Lappish village. The village features a skating rink, a Santa Claus house, and other attractions.

The Piazza Città di Lombardia Christmas village features a skating rink, a large Christmas tree, and the "Gerome XXL" light art installation.

The Piazza Duomo Christmas markets feature handcrafted gifts, food, and drinks.

The Villaggio delle Meraviglie at the Giardini Indro Montanelli features rides, handicrafts, and a skating rink.

The Bagni Misteriosi Christmas village features a skating rink, colorful lights, and children's shows.

The Steflor greenhouses in Vimodrone are decorated for Christmas.

Other events

The Prima Diffusa is a week of events that precedes the opening night of La Scala. This year, the events include concerts, performances, exhibitions, and screenings.

The Sagra della Polenta is taking place in Peschiera Borromeo. The festival features traditional polenta dishes.

The Kaleidoscope installation at the Museum of Science is a large table with layers of primary colors that can be touched and mixed.

Free events

Reincarnations of Shadows by Thao Nguyen Phan is a free exhibition at Pirelli Hangar Bicocca. The exhibition features the work of the Vietnamese artist, who creates dreamlike and poetic narratives that explore the history of her country in relation to contemporary environmental and social changes.

Exhibitions

Lego: The Art of the Brick is an exhibition at the Museo della Permanente. The exhibition features sculptures made from Lego bricks.

El Greco: Identità e trasfigurazione is an exhibition at Palazzo Reale. The exhibition explores the work of the Spanish painter El Greco.

Jimmy Nelson: Humanity is an exhibition at Palazzo Reale. The exhibition features photographs by the British photographer Jimmy Nelson.

Goya: Il fascino della pittura is an exhibition at Palazzo Reale. The exhibition explores the work of the Spanish painter Francisco Goya.

Klimt. The Immersive Experience is an exhibition at Mil - Next Museum. The exhibition features immersive projections of the work of the Austrian painter Gustav Klimt.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is an exhibition at Superstudio Più. The exhibition features photographs of wildlife from around the world.

Van Gogh. I colori della vita is an exhibition at Mudec. The exhibition features works by the Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is an exhibition at Lampo Scalo Farini. The exhibition features immersive projections of the work of van Gogh.

Here is the original version. The article is part of the english selection of the online metropolitan newspaper MilanoToday.it