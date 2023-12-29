Seven Things You Probably Didn't Know About Milan

Milan has infinite facets and offers many curiosities that may not be known to everyone. We have chosen seven aspects that you may not have known in depth.

The Dead Canal

Even though Milan is known for its canals, the "Dead Canal" is a part of the Navigli network that is no longer in use. This stretch of canal, once essential for the transportation of goods, is now a fascinating piece of urban history, hidden among the modern structures of the city. It was located in the heart of the city, in Brera, between via Pontaccio and via San Marco. It was "dead" because it had no outlets.

The Transported Columns

The Columns of San Lorenzo are one of the most famous historical sites in Milan, today a hub of nightlife, but what many people don't know is that the columns are not native to that site. They were transported there from some Roman buildings in the city - probably a pagan temple located in the area of ??the current Piazza Santa Maria Beltrade -, thus representing a fascinating example of architectural reuse in antiquity.

The Day Hotel

Located under Piazza Oberdan, designed in the 1920s, the Day Hotel Venezia was a complex of 1,200 square meters of public services, including bathrooms, changing rooms and other sanitary facilities, operating until the 1980s. It was open from 7am to 11pm, there was also a part of thermal baths, as well as hairdressers. Today it is closed to the public, but it represents an intriguing example of architecture and social life of the past. It is scheduled to be reborn as a museum by 2026. Today it is visitable with the FAI.

The House 770

An exact replica of the famous House 770 in New York, headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, is located in Milan. This structure is a symbol of the bond between the Jewish communities of Milan and New York.

The Stone of Scandal (or of the bankrupts)

Located in Piazza Mercanti, this stone served as a point of public punishment. Insolvent debtors were exposed on this stone as a sign of shame. It is a reminder of how judicial and social practices can evolve over time.

The Civic Aquarium

It is not as famous as the one in Barcelona or Genoa, but Milan has a small hidden gem that is generally unknown to the general public. Located in Parco Sempione, the Civic Aquarium is one of the oldest aquariums in Europe. Inaugurated in 1906 during the Milan International Exposition, the building is a fine example of Art Nouveau architecture. Despite its small size compared to modern aquariums, the Civic Aquarium of Milan has a great historical and cultural value, offering an interesting exhibition of marine and river species, with a particular focus on Lombard and Mediterranean ecosystems. It is a hidden gem that testifies to the city's interest in nature and the environment.

The Monumental Cemetery

It deserves a whole chapter apart. But the Monumental Cemetery is a true open-air museum not to be missed. It houses funeral monuments and tombs of extraordinary artistic and architectural beauty. Designed by architect Carlo Maciachini in 1866, the cemetery is a place where art, history and memory merge, hosting the remains of many illustrious Milanese personalities and beyond. Its sculptures, obelisks and mausoleums are made by famous artists and reflect different styles, from classical to contemporary. Guided tours are often organized. Follow us to find out when.

