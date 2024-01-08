The first transport strike of 2024: metro, bus, and tram services in Milan at risk

The first transport strike of 2024 is fast approaching (the one in the aviation sector), but citizens' eyes are already on the first protest that will involve all local public transport (TPL) vehicles: metro, bus, and trams in Milan. It will be on January 24, 2024, as indicated on the website of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

2024: The first strike of the means in Milan

The possible disruptions will therefore be on Wednesday, January 24, when the TPL workers represented by Usb lavoro privato, Cub trasporti, Sgb, Cobas lavoro privato, Adl Cobas will go on strike. Buses, metro, and trams will be at risk for 24 hours, also in Milan. The guaranteed time slots will be published later by the Atm company.

On the same January 24, Enav employees represented by Filt Cgil and Uilt Uil will also stop for 4 hours from 13 to 17.

Trains at risk of disruptions by the end of January 2024

On January 25, the agitation will concern the railway contracting personnel, with risks therefore for rail transport. For 24 hours, employees of the Fsi group will go on strike for a strike scheduled by Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uilt Uil, Ugl, Fast, Orsa trasporti.

