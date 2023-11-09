A man shouts "Allah Akbar" in the subway in Milan: stopped by the police

When the officers stopped him, he started shouting "Allah Akbar" several times. He repeatedly put his hand in his backpack, trying to grab a knife with a 12-centimeter blade. Fortunately without succeeding. The protagonist is a 37-year-old man, an Algerian citizen, who was arrested in recent days by the police in Milan because he was the recipient of an international arrest warrant for participation in a terrorist association.

The 37-year-old, according to what was announced today by the Police Headquarters, was stopped for a check in the subway - at the Cadorna station - and immediately showed an aggressive attitude, "shouting repeatedly 'Allah Akbar' while trying to grab from his own backpack an object that turned out to be a knife".

The man was then stopped and taken to the police station, where the agents of the Digos (police section) found out that he was wanted by the Algerian authorities because he was considered, since 2015, belonging to the Islamic State militias and employed in the Syrian-Iraqi theater of war.

The 37-year-old, "never noticed before by the Italian police forces", was taken to prison in San Vittore awaiting extradition to Algeria, for which the Ministry of Justice has already given the green light.

---

Here is the original version. The article is part of the english selection of the online metropolitan newspaper MilanoToday.it