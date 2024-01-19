All the most beautiful things to do in Milan this weekend (January 19-21 2024)

What to do (even for free) in Milan from January 19 to 21?

Sport and fun are the protagonists of the new weekend ahead, with many events to mark on your agenda.

First of all: Padel Trend Expo, the international event entirely dedicated to Padel, returns to Milan, at Allianz Mico, to immerse all enthusiasts in the magical world of padel (all weekend).

Under the Madonnina, Space Dreamers is the exhibition dedicated to space with 16 unique and immersive installations, created to engage, excite and surprise visitors (all weekend).

Finally, it is impossible not to mention the Claudio Baglioni concert at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, as part of his national tour Atuttocuore (Saturday and Sunday).

Concerts and evenings

Among the evenings to note in the weekend, the single party in Sesto San Giovanni, a unique opportunity to meet new people between music and fun (Saturday).

The first evening of the year of Le Cannibale arrives at the Superclub in via Tortona, with the New Yorker Hercules & Love Affair: producer, record producer, songwriter, famous DJ who creates a unique sound in pure old-school style inspired by disco (Saturday).

Finally, the Rosetum Jazz Festival returns to the Rosetum Cultural Center, a festival of 8 concerts once a month by artists from all over the world (Friday).

Meetings and events

Among the events of the weekend, the guided tour of the Teatro alla Scala and its Museum, to discover the symbol building of Milan designed by Giuseppe Piermarini (Saturday).

In the spaces of via Mecenate, the great return of East Market is underway, with 300 vintage exhibitors selected from all over Italy (Sunday).

Free

Among the free events of the new weekend, the Avis initiative at the Hotel Gallia to donate blood in an autoemoteca, thanks to the partnership between Centrale District, a committee that brings together large hotels, businesses and entrepreneurial activities in the Centrale- Repubblica district, and Avis Milan (Friday).

The second appointment of "La Milano dei quartieri" arrives in Bovisa, which with a guided tour will take visitors to discover the suburban neighborhood under continuous development (Saturday).

At Hangar Bicocca you can visit James Lee Byars, one of the most enigmatic and mythical figures of contemporary art of the 20th century (all weekend).

Finally, at Contemporary, visitors will find the works of Giulia del Mastio in the exhibition In Soggettiva (all weekend).

Exhibitions

Among the exhibitions to mark on your agenda, the Lego exhibition at the Museo della Permanente, between pirate galleons and glimpses of medieval Rome, to play and put your inventiveness to the test (all weekend). Still at the Museo della Permanente, Botero: Via Crucis is the first posthumous exhibition of one of the most important contemporary artists, a true spiritual testament.

In Piazza Napoli The Prism Core Center is the interactive art space, curated by Marco Senaldi, ready to welcome the public to accompany them in self-awareness (all weekend).

The colors of the beautiful works of Van Gogh come out of the paintings in the immersive virtual reality exhibition at Lampo Scale Farini (all weekend).

At Palazzo Reale, there is still time to admire El Greco, an extensive and unprecedented exhibition project dedicated to the great Greek painter, and the beautiful exhibition dedicated to Goya (all weekend). Still at Palazzo Reale, the exhibition dedicated to Gabriele Basilico, also articulated in the headquarters of the Triennale Milano. Last days to discover, instead, Jimmy Nelson. Humanity, with 65 works by the great photographer (all weekend).

At the Museum of Science, the Kaleidoscope installation by Karina Smigla-Bobinski is instead a large luminous table in which different layers of primary color inks are intertwined to be touched and mixed (all weekend).

The beautiful works of Klimt come to life in the new immersive exhibition at the Mil - Next Museum in Sesto San Giovanni, where it will be possible to enter the paintings and touch the colors (all weekend).

At the Mudec, the works of Van Gogh show an unprecedented path thanks to the collection of paintings and drawings from the Kröller-Müller Museum in Otterlo, in the Netherlands (all weekend). The great painter is also the protagonist of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at Lampo Scalo Farini, a surprising journey through the brushstrokes of one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century, between fields of sunflowers and flowering almonds (all weekend).