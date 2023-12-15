The most beautiful things to do and the best events this weekend in Milan (December 15-17)

The magical atmosphere of Christmas is warming up the streets and squares of Milan, and this weekend before the holidays promises many unmissable events, to thrill and be thrilled.

Events

Babbo Running is a Christmas race suitable for all ages that will take participants dressed as Santa Claus around the center of the city (Saturday).

A Christmas Magic is the largest indoor Christmas village in Italy, located in the heart of CityLife, within the Allianz Mico spaces. Visitors can enjoy a special ice rink, the Luna Express and a magical enchanted forest (all weekend).

The lights of Santa Claus' house in Melegnano are back on to bring the magic of the holidays to all visitors who can admire them from the outside gate (all weekend).

Sensation On Ice is the large outdoor skating rink at Milan Central Station, with 1,500 square meters of ice track, decorations and 130,000 low-consumption LED lights (all weekend).

Concerts and evenings

The event of Jameson Black Barrel at Eroica Cafè is a magical fusion of music, virtual reality and whiskey (Friday).

Ludovico Einaudi is back at Teatro Dal Verme for 17 dates in Milan (all weekend).

A floating Christmas concert on the Naviglio will see tenor Alessandro Veletta sing Christmas carols accompanied by harpist Eleonora Ligabò (Saturday).

Markets and Christmas villages

Le Carousel in Cascina Cuccagna is a handmade market with workshops and activities for adults and children (Sunday).

The magic of Christmas at Carroponte welcomes adults and children in over 25,000 square meters, in a real enchanted village that will transport the public to Lapland in a flash, with numerous attractions and the magical Santa Claus House (all weekend).

The Christmas Village in Piazza Città di Lombardia envelops the square in a magical atmosphere, with an ice skating rink, a large Christmas tree and the illuminated artwork "Gerome XXL" (all weekend).

The magic of the holidays at Bagni Misteriosi welcomes adults and children in a beautiful skating rink, with colorful lights and shows for children (all weekend).

Christmas markets return to Piazza Duomo, with crafts, objects and gastronomy (all weekend).

Colors and rides are the stars of the Village delle Meraviglie in Giardini Indro Montanelli, with attractions, crafts and a special skating rink (all weekend).

The magic of Christmas also arrives in Vimodrone, at the Centro Giardinaggio, where the Steflor greenhouses are decorated to welcome all customers and give them a traditional Christmas (all weekend).

Meetings and events

The Kaleidoscope installation by Karina Smigla-Bobinski at the Museum of Science is a large luminous table where different layers of primary colors (red, green, blue) can be touched and mixed (all weekend).

Reincarnations of Shadows is the first solo exhibition of Thao Nguyen Phan in Italy, at Pirelli Hangar Bicocca. The Vietnamese artist, internationally recognized for her combined use of painting, moving image and sculpture, creates dreamlike and poetic narratives that trace the history of her country in relation to contemporary environmental and social changes (all weekend).

Exhibitions

The Lego exhibition at the Museo della Permanente is a fun and creative way to explore the world of Lego, with pirate ships, medieval Rome and more (all weekend).

Botero: Via Crucis is the first posthumous exhibition of one of the most important contemporary artists, a true spiritual testament.

El Greco, an extensive and unprecedented exhibition dedicated to the great Greek painter, is still on at Palazzo Reale.

Jimmy Nelson. Humanity presents 65 works by the great photographer.

Goya is a new exhibition dedicated to the Spanish painter.

Wes Anderson - Asteroid City: Exhibition includes a selection of original sets, props, models, costumes and artworks from the film presented at the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Klimt: The Immersive Experience is a new immersive exhibition that allows visitors to enter the paintings and touch the colors.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the world's most famous natural history photography exhibition.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a journey through the brushstrokes of one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century.

Free events