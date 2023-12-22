The most beautiful things to do in Milan on the Christmas weekend 2023

What to do (even for free) in Milan during the Christmas weekend?

Christmas has finally arrived in the city: lights, colors, Christmas markets and ice rinks wrap Milan in a long weekend full of magic.

Here are some of the events planned in Milan during the Christmas weekend:

Concerts and evenings

Organ concert in the Duomo, Saturday 23 December

Concert at the Teatro alla Scala, Saturday 23 December

Opera music at the Chiesina San Vittore and 40 Martiri, Saturday 23 December

Christmas party at Amnesia, Monday 25 December

Christmas party at Amnesia, Milan

Christmas markets and villages

Christmas village at Carroponte, all weekend

Christmas village in Piazza Città di Lombardia, all weekend

Christmas village in Piazza Città di Lombardia, Milan

Christmas village at Bagni Misteriosi, all weekend

Christmas markets in Piazza Duomo, all weekend

Christmas village at Giardini Indro Montanelli, all weekend

Free events

Exhibition of "The Baptism of Christ by Perugino" at Palazzo Marino, all weekend

Exhibition of watercolors at the Acqua Franca Museum for World Toilet Day 2023, a day established by the UN to reflect on the problems related to the right to access sanitation facilities (Saturday)

Reincarnations of Shadows, the first solo exhibition by Thao Nguyen Phan in Italy, continues at Pirelli Hangar Bicocca. The Vietnamese artist, recognized internationally for her use of painting, moving images and sculpture, creates dreamlike and poetic narratives that trace the history of her country in relation to contemporary environmental and social changes (all weekend)

In Melegnano, the lights of Santa Claus' house come back on to bring the magic of the holidays to all visitors who can admire them from the outside gate (all weekend)

Exhibitions

The Lego exhibition at the Museo della Permanente, with pirate galleons and glimpses of medieval Rome, is a great opportunity to play and test your creativity (all weekend). Also at the Museo della Permanente, Botero: Via Crucis is the first posthumous exhibition of one of the most important contemporary artists, a true spiritual testament.

At Palazzo Reale, the exhibition of El Greco, a wide and unprecedented exhibition project dedicated to the great Greek painter, Jimmy Nelson. Humanity, with 65 works by the great photographer and the new exhibition dedicated to Goya (all weekend)

At the Museum of Science, the Kaleidoscope installation by Karina Smigla-Bobinski is a large illuminated table where you can intertwine different layers of primary inks to touch and mix (all weekend)

In Fondazione Prada, the exhibition Wes Anderson - Asteroid City: Exhibition, which includes a selection of original sets, props, models, costumes and works of art from the film presented at the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival (all weekend)

The beautiful works of Klimt come to life in the new immersive exhibition at the Mil - Next Museum in Sesto San Giovanni, where you can enter the paintings and touch the colors (all weekend)

In the spaces of Superstudio Più, Wildlife Photographer of the Year continues, the world's most famous natural history photography exhibition, which returns to the city (all weekend)

At the Mudec, the works of Van Gogh show an unprecedented path thanks to the collection of paintings and drawings from the Kröller-Müller Museum in Otterlo, Netherlands (all weekend). The great painter is also the protagonist of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at Lampo Scalo Farini, a surprising journey through the brushstrokes of one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century, between fields of sunflowers and almond blossoms (all weekend)

Theatre

The musical Chicago, which transports the audience to the roaring metropolis of the 1920s with jazz music and spectacular choreography (all weekend)

Children

There are many events for children this Christmas weekend, such as A Christmas Carol, the most famous Christmas novel by Charles Dickens, adapted for musical theatre by director Melina Pellicano with music by Stefano Lori and Marco Caselle (Sunday and Monday). At the Spazio Bergognone, finally, Chaos Lab is the workshop where fantasy and science meet to create incredible experiences (all weekend).