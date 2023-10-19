Why are there so much yellow dust on the balconies of Milan?

A thin layer of yellow dust on the tiles of the balconies, on the window sills and on the cars. It happens in Milan and in the hinterland of the city. A widespread phenomenon that is creating a real debate.

The answer is simple or almost trivial. It is pollen. More precisely, pollen from Cedar of Lebanon (Cedrus Libani), a species belonging to the Pinaceae family. The tree has a late flowering compared to other plants (it blooms between September and November).

The pollen produced by its "flowers" - which are actually called strobili and are gray-green until they mature and become yellow - have been spread by the wind that blew over the weekend.

In Milan as in all of Italy, the Cedars of Lebanon are very common because they have been planted in various parks and gardens since the end of the eighteenth century.

Here is the original version. The article is part of the english selection of the online metropolitan newspaper MilanoToday.it