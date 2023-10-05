The Local police of Milan have issued 3 million fines in the last months

The local police of Milan have completed 163 years. The celebrations took place on Thursday morning in Piazza Duomo in the presence of the mayor Beppe Sala, the municipal councilor for security Marco Granelli and the commander Marco Ciacci. The goal of the first citizen is to increase the number of "ghisa" (as the traffic wardens are called in Milan): "By the end of 2025 I confirm that we will have 3,350 agents in service: 520 more than at the end of 2021". During the celebration, 194 reinforcements, including 15 officers, took their oath.

But according to the data of the municipality, more than 43% of the 2,627 agents remain in the office. "Those traffic wardens are in the office because they are the result of past union agreements - explains the mayor -. We live in a country where, when there is a right, it is an acquired right and it is not easy to go back". And Beppe Sala highlights the role of Gabrielli as distinct from that of Granelli.

The commander of the local police Marco Ciacci also intervened, listing a series of numbers: "In recent months we have detected 3 million fines. Many fines because road safety is very important. We have had serious accidents, I know that sanctions do not please citizens, but it is what we can do to raise the level of safety on the streets".

