The Best Things to do in Milan this Weekend

Can't wait for the weekend and already daydreaming about what to do? You can choose among plenty of things to do, from flea markets to art and free events.

Let's begin with East Market's return in via Mecenate. Here you can buy vintage and second hand clothes and accessories directly from 300 makers. Feeling hungry? Taste pastries, fresh bread and sea food at Mercato centrale.

Free

An art lover? At Palazzo Reale you can live (for free) an immersive experience of Pablo Atchugarry's sculpture in the suggestive Sala delle Cariatidi. Don't miss Free to... live, the exhibition dealing with violence against women through comics. On Sundays Pac (the museum of contemporary art) still offers free guided tours for single visitors.

Exhibitions

Find beautiful pictures at The people I like, with more than 200 photos by the famous photographer Giovanni Gastel, at Triennale. Poldi Pezzoli museum, a palace hosting a rich art collection created thanks to Gian Giacomo Poldi Pezzoli, holds an exhibition dedicated to Federico Zeri, on of the most famous 20th century art historian. See 30 unreleased works by Banksy at Gallerie dei Mosaici, near Milan Central Station; visit Grand Tour, at Gallerie d'Italia, for painting, sculptures and objects from prestigious collections; or go to Palazzo Reale for Corpus Domini, with 111 works, sculptures, drawings and painting by 34 internationally recognized contemporary artists who have captured the multiplicity of the ways in which the human being is represented.

More contemporary art is waiting for you at Museo del Novecento, hosting 100 works by Mario Sironi, and at Pirelli Hangar Bicocca, where you can enjoy Cattelan's works. Head straight to Alice in Wonderland's world through music and technology at la Fabbrica del Vapore or celebrate the Wonder Woman's strenght and her 80 years at Palazzo Morando, where you can find her photos, costumes and sketches. Lastly, Comics Made in Italy, at Wow Spazio Fumetto, gathers the works of the biggest Italian cartoonists, from Hugo Pratt to Guido Crepax.

Kids

Live the best of Disney works at Mudec museum, where an exhibition tells timeless stories and illustrates the process behind their creation, or enter the beloved mouse Geronimo Stilton's world at la Fabbrica del Vapore.