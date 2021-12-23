Looking for the best Christmas things to do in Milan? Here you go with a selection of events to live the magic even if your spirit is the Grinchiest. Let's begin with the charming Christmas Village inside the park near Porta Venezia, where you can also ice skating with (or without) your kids.

Christmas things to do in Milan

Discover the lights and decorations of all the Christams trees in the streets and piazzas of the city. Underneath the iconic skyscraper Bosco Verticale you will find Illumina, an artistic installation with polar bears and an artic atmosphere, made to raise awareness on global warming and environmental protection. Fond of ice skating? In Milan you have dozens of rinks, among which the floating one at Bagni Misteriosi and the one opened at Arese shopping center. There's more, just outside of Milan, in this street of Melegnano, you can admire (from outside) a shining 'Santa's garden' with 150 lights and plenty of decorations.

Shopping

Do you still feel like purchasing special gifts? You will find them in the markets of piazza Duomo and at Bagni Misteriosi, the 1930s pool near Teatro Franco Parenti (where you can buy vintage clothes, handcrafted products and design items). Secret Room, at Moscova District Market, is a special chance to buy designer clothes and accessories.

Free things to do in Milan

At Palazzo Marino you can visit for free the traditional Christmas exhibition, this year with paintings by four Renaissance artists from Bergamo and Brescia: Lorenzo Lotto, Alessandro Bonvicino (known as il Moretto), Giovan Girolamo Savoldo and Giovan Battista Moroni.

Exhibitions

Triennale museum hosts The people I like, an homage to the famous photographer Giovanni Gastel. Enjoy 30 unreleased works by Bansky at Gallerie dei Mosaici, near Central Station. Grand Tour, at Gallerie d'Italia, includes painting, sculptures and objects from prestigious collections.

Focus on contemporary art with 100 works by Mario Sironi at Museo del Novecento and with Cattelan at Pirelli Hangar Bicocca. While at Palazzo Reale you will find an in-depth study on the theme of the reflection of light and its changes in the work of the father of Impressionism, Claude Monet. Music and technology will take you straight to Alice in Wonderland's world at la Fabbrica del Vapore. Lastly, Mudec museum hosts an exhibition with the best Disney works.

Movies

If you want to go to the movies and see something special, at Cineteca Milano you can (re)watch Wes Anderson's major successes.