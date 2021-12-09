The Best Things to do in Milan this Weekend

Looking forward to the weekend? Here you go with a selection of the best things to do on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th, from Christmas markets and fairs, where you can purchase the perfect gift, to magic Santa's houses.

Christmas markets and magic spots

If you want to get your relatives and friends (or yourself) something special, head to Bagni Misteriosi, the 1930s pool near Teatro Franco Parenti (where you can buy vintage clothes, handcrafted products and design items) or to Spazio Orso (where, while shopping, you can help a project for children school integration).

Fond of Christmas atmosphere? See a 150 lights 'show' for free in this street of Melegnano, just outside of Milan: every year the owner of this house (admire it from outside) adds some more decorations to his 'Santa's garden'. More magic is made at la Fabbrica del Vapore: here music and technology will take you straight to Alice in Wonderland's world.

Shows and free exhibitions

The famous 'prima', the first show of the season at Teatro alla Scala (this year Giuseppe Verdi's Macbeth) has already taken place, but all over the city, in 40 different locations, there are still free concerts, performances, and exhibitions. The great piano player Ludovico Einaudi will perform at Teatro dal Verme for the whole weekend.

At Palazzo Marino you can visit for free the traditional Christmas exhibition. This year you will see paintings by four Renaissance artists from Bergamo and Brescia Lorenzo Lotto, Alessandro Bonvicino (known as il Moretto), Giovan Girolamo Savoldo and Giovan Battista Moroni. If you are an art lover, remember that on Saturday, for Contemporary Day, you have free admission both to Museo del Novecento and Pac.

Food

After an insignificant week, you wish you could delight your papilla with some special food? Visit Palazzo Bovara and try an excellent panettone (the famous local sweet) made by 14 masters for the event Happy Natale Happy Panettone. You can also taste vin brulé (a spicy wine), roast chestnuts and polenta at farmers' market 'Solidando', on Sunday, from 10 am to 6 pm, in via Calatafini 10.

More exhibition

You can also still visit the new Bansky exhibition at Gallerie dei Mosaici, near Central Station: you'll enjoy 30 unreleased works. Grand Tour, at Gallerie d'Italia, includes painting, sculptures and objects from prestigious collections. Focus on contemporary art with 100 works by Mario Sironi at Museo del Novecento and with Cattelan at Pirelli Hangar Bicocca. While at Palazzo Reale you will find an in-depth study on the theme of the reflection of light and its changes in the work of the father of Impressionism, Claude Monet. Mudec museum hosts an exhibition with the best Disney works.