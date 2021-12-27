Best Things to do in Milan for New Year's Eve

You still don't know what to do for the end of the year? Or you already know but you wish you could enrich your agenda? These are the best things to for new year's eve in Milan.

If you love both jazz and circus, Teatro Carcano will host Black Blues Brothers, five Kenyan acrobats fond of Blue Brothers and unafraid of fire, somersaults and human pyramids! You'd rather listen to classic music? Then go to Auditorium di Milano, where Orchestra Sinfonica laVerdi will play Beethoven's Symphony No. 9.

Kids can take part in workshops at Museo della Scienza, go on rides (or ice skate) in the Christmas Village inside Porta Venezia's park or have fun on the floating rink at Bagni Misteriosi.

For the ones who want to go to the movies and see something special, at Cineteca Milano you can (re)watch Wes Anderson's major successes.

New Year's Eve Parties

If for new year's eve you feel like having a special dinner and than dance and listen to live music, you should book a table at Spirit de Milan. Good music is the main ingredient at the local jazz temple, Blue Note, where you will enjoy the famous Harlem Gospel Choir's performance. You're rather a clubber? Dance all night long at Le Cannibale's party, a tribute to warehouse parties.

Free things to do in Milan

Don't miss the traditional Christmas exhibition at Palazzo Marino. This year you can enjoy paintings by the four Renaissance artists from Bergamo and Brescia, Lorenzo Lotto, Alessandro Bonvicino (known as il Moretto), Giovan Girolamo Savoldo and Giovan Battista Moroni.

Exhibitions

Triennale museum hosts The people I like, an exhibition by the famous photographer Giovanni Gastel. Enjoy 30 unreleased works by Bansky at Gallerie dei Mosaici, near Central Station. Grand Tour, at Gallerie d'Italia, includes painting, sculptures and objects from prestigious collections.

Focus on contemporary art with 100 works by Mario Sironi at Museo del Novecento and with Cattelan at Pirelli Hangar Bicocca. While at Palazzo Reale you will find an in-depth study on the theme of the reflection of light and its changes in the work of the father of Impressionism, Claude Monet. Music and technology will take you straight to Alice in Wonderland's world at la Fabbrica del Vapore. Lastly, Mudec museum hosts an exhibition with the best Disney works.