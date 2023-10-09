In Milan, 11 pedestrians died in 10 months hit by cars and trucks

A life shattered every three weeks, just a bit more. Always there: on the streets of Milan. Since the beginning of the year, an unceasing and horrifying massacre of road accidents has been taking place in the city. From January 10th to October 8th, 2023, in 271 days, eleven pedestrians have been hit and killed in the Milanese capital.

The latest victim is Fabio Buffo, 48, a husband and father of two. The man's life was cut short on Sunday morning on Viale Forlanini, the main road leading to the airport. He was hit by an Atm bus, line 175. The bus was coming from the avenue, heading towards Linate, and at the intersection with Via Bellosio, it turned right and hit the 48-year-old, who was crossing at the pedestrian crossing. It seems that a black utility vehicle parked on the same crosswalk - to change a tire - somehow obstructed the view or 'distracted' the Atm vehicle driver, who could not avoid Fabio, who was practically dead on the spot.

The blood trail had begun on January 10th, when 95-year-old Angela Bisceglia was hit by a reversing van on the sidewalk in Via Valassina. Less than a month later, on March 7th, it was Federico Cafarella's turn: 25 years old, he too was hit by an Atm bus while crossing the street in Via Arici.

Another tragedy on July 15th, in Viale Fulvio Testi, where a motorcycle hit 75-year-old Luciano Avigliano, who died practically on the spot. In August, two deaths in less than a month: on the 1st, young Karl Nasr, an 18-year-old on vacation in the city with his parents, was crushed against a pole by a supercar in Viale Umbria and on the 28th in the morning, 89-year-old Nicola Zezza, died after a collision with a taxi in Via Pecorari, in the city center. September, even more tragic balance.

On the 8th, a 77-year-old woman lost her life, ending up - on Via Inganni - under a car that overturned after a collision with another car. On the night of the 17th, the one left on the asphalt was instead 28-year-old Vassil Facchetti, hit by a Mercedes on Viale Jenner after a night out at the disco with friends. The driver, a 30-year-old, had turned himself in only 16 hours later, after fleeing and pretending his car had been stolen. On the 18th in the morning, at 11, another drama, in Via Trasimeno, where retiree "Nina" Pansini was dragged for meters by an Amsa truck: for her too, there was nothing to be done.

On September 30th, it was 62-year-old El Ghazouani Zeroual El Idrissi's turn, hit by a Harley Davidson on Viale Jenner and died in the hospital two days later. On October 5th, the last victim: retired former chief Tommaso Pignataro, died in the hospital after being hit by a van while crossing on the stripes in Via Palmanova.

In an effort to curb accidents - since the beginning of the year, five cyclists and a man on a scooter have also died - the municipality of Milan recently set up a task force for road safety. The group's task - the municipal council had announced - will be "to provide support to the administration with proposals that help improve the safety of vulnerable road users and reduce traffic congestion". As in a tragic twist of fate, the task force was presented on Saturday and less than 48 hours later Milan counted yet another death on the roads.