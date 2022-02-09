The Best Things to do in Milan this Weekend and on Valentine's Day

A wide choice of things to do awaits the ones who will spend this weekend and St. Valentine's day in Milan. If you still haven't visited Cimitero Monumentale (or if you want to see it again), on Sunday take part to a thematic tour (at 10 am, book writing to prenotazione@amicidelmonumentale.org). The main character, of course, will be love. Having worked hard you are willing to play hard? Saturday night head to Magnolia and dance all the best 90s hits. You are single and you love contemporary art? On Sunday Pac (the museum of contemporary art) offers yo a free guided tour. Wether you are with your partner or not, you will surely enjoy delicious fresh bread, fish and cakes at the recently opened Mercato Centrale.

Exhibitions

Go and see a great photo exhibition on pandemics at la Fabbrica del Vapore. Find the works of the biggest Italian cartoonists, from Hugo Pratt to Guido Crepax, at Comics Made in Italy (the same museum, Wow Spazio Fumetto, also hosts an exhibiton dedicated to Puss in Boots). Dive into Alice in Wonderland's world through music and technology at la Fabbrica del Vapore. Admire 200 beautiful pictures of beautiful faces by the famous photographer Giovanni Gastel at The people I like, at Triennale Museum.

If you still haven't, go and see 30 unreleased works by Banksy at Gallerie dei Mosaici, near Milan Central Station; admire painting, sculptures and objects from prestigious collections Grand Tour, at Gallerie d'Italia; ot go to Pirelli Hangar Bicocca to enjoy Cattelan's provocative work. For Wonder Woman's 80th birthday photos, costumes and sketches of her are gathered at Palazzo Morando.

Kids

Children can learn how to preserve the environment through a fun show at Teatro Martinitt or dive into the ocean of Disney works at Mudec museum, where an exhibition tells timeless stories and illustrates the process behind their creation. Fan of the beloved mouse Geronimo Stilton's? They want to enter its world at la Fabbrica del Vapore. For a jazz music performance dedicated to children, go to Teatro Delfino. While at Carlo Colla e Figli's atelier kids can see a puppets version of the famous The Nutcracker.