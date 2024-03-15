Cripta: chapter 01 w/ Mvrda + Automhate

After a sold-out first show, CRIPTA is back with some massive guests for his next chapter:



//Main Acts://

MVRDA (UK)

The riddim powerhouse is coming to CRIPTA in his first ever show in Italy. Tommy Lee Ray aka MVRDA is a staple in the Disciple roster, featuring collabs with the biggest names in the scene like Modestep, Infekt, Svdden Death, Barely Alive and touring all around the world, from EDC Las Vegas to Rampage. One of the most respected artist in the scene, MVRDA is gonna slaughter the floor and put an indelible mark on his first appearence in Milan.

AUTOMHATE (ITA): The rising italian dubstep sensation is back on the decks at CRIPTA. After setting Gate Milano on fire in our first event night, Automhate is going to double it down again in an exclusive solo set. After touring the States and joining Rampage's mainstage, Milan is gonna be the next target in sight for him.



//Support Acts://



NEXTARS (ITA): Steadily releasing under the best labels in the scene since 2017 (Disciple, Buygore, Bassrush, Bassweight...) Lorenzo Di Lello AKA Nextars is one of the most wanted riddim producer in the country, ready to drop bombs on CRIPTA's decks once again.



MISU (ITA): Based in Nice, Munich, Rome, you can find Misu pretty much everywhere around Europe, from gritty basements to Rampage and Space Invaderz stages. With his unique style and meme-sque visuals, Misu is gonna bring you on a trip around the 140bpm spectrum (and something more).



NEOS (ITA): If dark and sweaty is your vibe, Neos got you covered. Blending dubstep, hard techno, breaks and dnb, Milan based masked dj and producer Neos is everything you're looking for if you wanna grasp the true sound essence of CRIPTA.



JACK RAW (ITA): Based in Tuscany with a decade long career as dj and producer, Jack Raw is here to teach the dancefloor a lesson about Bass. With his imposing presence and striking selection of tunes, Jack is gonna put pedal to the metal since the early hours of the night at CRIPTA.



Embark on a dark and intimate journey where the boundaries between reality and the beats blur into one seamless, mind-bending experience.



When: 29/03/2024 From 11:00pm to 5:00am



Where: Gate Milano, Via Valtellina, 21, 20159 Milano MI