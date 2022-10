Milano3000

presents



Fjaak Dj Set





German electronic duo FJAAK produce driving, energetic dance tracks which range from reflective power house to storming warehouse techno, with occasional U.K. garage dub, and breakbeat hardcore influences. Gritty yet sensual, most of their tracks are composed entirely on analog equipment.



Lineup

Fjaak

Yas Reven



Where?



via Rimini 38, Milano