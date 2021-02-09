Mostra bill & the city - William magruder @ manifiesto blanco

BILL & THE CITY - William Magruder



in mostra dal 11 febbraio al 12 marzo 2021 da lunedì a venerdì h. 16 -19



INGRESSO LIBERO CON PRENOTAZIONE ATTRAVERSO IL SITO www.manifiestoblanco.com



OPENING CON L'ARTISTA: nelle giornate 11 e 12 febbraio, con orario 16.00 - 20.00, la visita sarà arricchita dalla presenza dell'artista.



Manifiesto Blanco, dopo la forzata sospensione delle attività, apre la programmazione del 2021 con la personale dell’architetto e illustratore californiano, naturalizzato newyorkese (ed ora milanese), William Magruder.

Le ragioni per apprezzare il lavoro grafico di questo garbato e surreale gentleman sono molteplici. Si potrebbe far riferimento, in primis, all’abilità tecnica che contraddistingue i suoi disegni di architettura urbana che, ispirati ai prospetti architettonici del XVIII e XIX secolo, spesso si arricchiscono di studi di dettagli decorativi. Non si tratta di semplici schizzi architettonici, ma di vere e proprie mappe mentali delle divagazioni “per analogia” di Bill, dove vengono giustapposte e contrapposte situazioni, storie, visioni e micronarrazioni. Spesso, nella stessa tavola, convivono diversi soggetti accostati in maniera delicatamente ironica, capaci di suscitare nell’osservatore un senso di sorpresa e straniamento al contempo.

Particolarmente attratto delle architetture militari e dalle cittadelle fortificate, nel 2017 ha realizzato una serie di rendering in full color usando il 3D immaginando, per la città di Hoboken (nella Contea di Hudson, di fronte a Manhattan), un sistema di bastioni difensivi – ispirati alle mura di Lucca o Antibes – che avrebbero dovuto difenderla dall’uragano “Sandy”, che nel 2012 devastava la costa orientale degli Stati Uniti, provocando danni per oltre 50 miliardi di dollari. Questa serie di disegni è stata in mostra presso l’Hoboken Historical Museum ed è poi confluita in un volume illustrato, “The Walls of Hoboken”, che è al contempo un esercizio di fantasia ed un rigoroso progetto di architettura utopistica.

Disegnatore di architettura per professione, Magruder immerge tutto il proprio lavoro in un flusso immaginifico pervaso di echi che rimbalzano da un lato all’altro dell’Atlantico. Memori non solo dei lavori di artisti, architetti e illustratori statunitensi del calibro di Frank Lloyd Wright, Winsor MCcay, Saul Steinberg o Wayne Thiebaud, i suoi disegni sono intrisi dallo spirito della Secessione viennese, dai progetti di Portaluppi e Aldo Rossi, che portano a spasso l’osservatore tra Milano, Macugnaga, Meersburg, Napoli, Venezia, Bologna, Bolzano, Cannes, Domodossola…



William Magruder si è formato all’ University of California Los Angeles, per poi specializzarsi in architettura presso la Carnegie-Mellon University, frequentando anche l’Art Center College of design. Ha praticato come architetto e illustratore freelance a San Francisco, Newport, LA, Laguna Beach, NY e infine Milano. Ha insegnato alla Columbia University, alla California State University, al Saddlebeach College e al New York Botanical Garden.

Questa è la sua prima mostra personale in Europa.



BILL & THE CITY - William Magruder



On display from 11 February to 12 March 2021

from Monday to Friday h. 16 -19



FREE ADMISSION WITH RESERVATION THROUGH THE WEBSITE www.manifiestoblanco.com



OPENING WITH THE ARTIST

On 11 and 12 February, from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm, the visit will be enriched by the presence of the artist.



Manifiesto Blanco, after the forced suspension of activities, opens the 2021 with the personal exhibition of the California architect and illustrator, now milanese by adoption, William Magruder.

There are many reasons to appreciate the graphic work of this gentle and surreal artist. We could refer, first of all, to the technical skill that distinguishes his urban architectural designs which, inspired by the architectural elevations of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, are often enriched with studies of decorative details. These are not simple architectural sketches, but real mental maps of Bill's digressions "by analogy", where situations, stories, visions and micro-narratives are juxtaposed and contrasted. Often, in the same drawing, different subjects coexist in a delicately ironic way, capable of arousing in the observer a sense of surprise and estrangement at the same time.

Living in Hoboken, New Jersey, when it was hit by Hurricane “Sandy”, he became interested in the romantic and utopian idea of constructing massive masonry walls along the Hoboken riverfront inspired by the 16th century city walls of Lucca. For this project both freehand line drawings and 3D digital illustrations were executed. These works are an exploration of the ideas of protection, permanence, and the ideal marriage of landscape with architecture. They are both an exercise in fantasy and a rigorous project of utopian architecture. This work was exhibited at the Hoboken Historical Museum and then published as “The Walls of Hoboken”.

Architectural designer by profession, Magruder immerses all his work in an imaginary flow pervaded by echoes that bounce from one side of the Atlantic to the other. Mindful not only of the works of American artists, architects and illustrators of the caliber of Frank Lloyd Wright, Winsor MCcay, Saul Steinberg or Wayne Thiebaud, his drawings are imbued with the spirit of the Viennese Secession, from the projects of Portaluppi and Aldo Rossi, which lead to walk the observer between Milan, Macugnaga, Meersburg, Naples, Venice, Bologna, Bolzano, Cannes, Domodossola …



William Magruder studied engineering at the University of California Los Angeles, and then specialized in architecture at Carnegie-Mellon University. He also attended Art Center College of Design. As a freelance architect and illustrator, he has worked in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City, and finally Milan. He has taught at Columbia University, California State University, and the New York Botanical Garden.

This is his first solo exhibition in Europe.