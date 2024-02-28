Rebus e Circolo Masada w// Christopher Ledger & Zenk

Il tempo vola e finalmente manca poco alla quarta -penultima- puntata del nostro after Rebus al Masada.



Ammetterete che siamo bravi a tenere i segreti fino all’ultimo, ma per fortuna è arrivato il momento di svelare la sorpresa che abbiamo in serbo per voi, Christopher Ledger.

Artista talentuoso e appassionato, dal gusto raffinato e una dedizione assoluta alla sua arte, sia in studio che in consolle. I suoi set sono un mix eclettico di brani sconosciuti, tracce inedite ricercate e classici, tessuti insieme per creare un’esperienza sonora unica: suonerà per noi un viaggio di 4 ore.



A seguire, un altro asso nella manica, per chiudere in armonia e bellezza, Zenk: Producer con la P maiuscola e Dj, noto per il suo minimalismo essenziale e groovy. Per Noi Zenk, per 3 ore di ritmo essenziale.

Come sempre, frutta e panini preparati e offerti da noi e la coccola musicale del nostro resident John Dirimat per (ri) accendere le danze.



Info utili per partecipare: - la tessera soci è obbligatoria - accedi al portale ed effettua la registrazione 48h prima dell’evento - per tessere soci scadute, rinnovo obbligatorio online o in loco - si consiglia l’acquisto della prevendita data la capienza limitata (accessibile solo a chi è in possesso di tessera o ha effettuato la richiesta online) -------------------------------------------



Time flies and we are finally just a little bit away from the fourth -penultimate- episode of our after Rebus at Masada.



You will admit that we are good at keeping secrets until the last moment, but luckily it's time to reveal the surprise we have in store for you, Christopher Ledger.

A talented and passionate artist, with refined taste and absolute dedication to his art, both in the studio and behind the decks. His sets are an eclectic mix of unknown tracks, sought-after unreleased tunes, and classics, woven together to create a unique sonic experience: he will play a 4-hour journey for us.



Following him, another ace up our sleeve, to close in harmony and beauty, Zenk: a producer with a capital P and a DJ, known for his essential and groovy minimalism. For us, Zenk will provide 3 hours of essential rhythm. As always, fruit and sandwiches prepared and offered by us and the musical treat of our resident John Dirimat to (re)ignite the dancefloor.



Useful info to participate: - the membership card is mandatory - access the portal and register 48 hours before the event - for expired membership cards, renewal is mandatory online or on-site - it is recommended to buy tickets in advance due to limited capacity (only accessible to those with a membership card or who have made an online request)