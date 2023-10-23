Lusvardi Art is pleased to present ?Watching into Stars on Screens?, Flavio Degen's first solo show in Italy.



The title relies on the polysemic possibilities of the word ?star?.

The term originally referred to the celestial bodies that shine in the sky, where they born and die.

Referring to a "star" in reference to a human being, is synonymous with both an important and famous person in the entertainment field.

The artist invites us into a reality in which screens serve as a bridge between us and stars, an emblem of identity, reality and fiction.



Save the date! 26.10.23 18:00