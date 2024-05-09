What to do (even for free) in Milan from May 10th to 12th: all the events

What to do (also for free) in Milan from May 10th to 12th and for Mother's Day?

The new May weekend is an unmissable opportunity to discover the city through events of all kinds, including nature, music, and art.

First of all: Orticola, the plant and flower market exhibition at the Montanelli Public Gardens that welcomes visitors in the heart of Porta Venezia (all weekend).

The Civil Week, on the other hand, brings over 400 events dedicated to civic culture to the city (all weekend). The four days of events during Milan Civil Week culminate in Bicicivica, a bike ride that takes participants to discover some of the most significant places in sports Milan (Sunday).

In the heart of Milan comes A Brera È Primavera, the city's youngest event featuring the performances of numerous emerging artists in the Milanese music and theater scene (all weekend).

Lastly, it's impossible not to mention the extraordinary opening of the 39th floor of Palazzo Lombardia on Mother's Day, an unforgettable experience to admire Milan from above (Sunday).

Concerts and Nights Out

Among the must-see events of the new weekend, there's the concert by Eiffel 65 at Alcatraz in Milan, a not-to-be-missed appointment for music and dance lovers (Saturday).

Street Food

Among the numerous gastronomic events of the weekend, there's the music and street food festival in the heart of Assago, featuring street food and live performances (all weekend).

Still about good food, this time in Peschiera Borromeo, with the Sagra della Valtellina, a unique opportunity to taste the excellences of Valtellina and Valchiavenna (all weekend).

Lastly, in Cernusco sul Naviglio, the Street Food Festival arrives, featuring a selection of the best street chefs from Italy and around the world (all weekend).

Appointments

Among the events to note in the new May weekend, there's the Forte dei Marmi Market on the outskirts of Milan (Rozzano), to discover and purchase the best of Made in Italy at competitive prices (Sunday).

At the Vintage Store Milano, on the other hand, the eagerly awaited return of All You Can Fit is back (Saturday). For the occasion, visitors can fill a bag with all their favorite vintage items, taking them home at the incredibly convenient price of only 29 euros.

Free Events

There are many free events during the May 1st long weekend, such as the Barter Market at the Temple of the Lost Future, the market where everything is free, where you bring a gift and take another one (Sunday).

The OrMe Association - Ortica Memoria presents the PASOS exhibition, the Spanish Collection walks with the Contemporary at the San Faustino 5 Space (all week-end).

At the Auxological Polyclinic, the Milan is a Great Milan photographic exhibition continues, featuring images of the city of Milan seen with the sensitivity and gaze of different photographers and taken at different times (all week-end).

Finally, at the CDI - Italian Diagnostic Center - headquarters on via Saint Bon 20, the photographic exhibition Colpo di scena is a journey through images behind the scenes of a theater, discovering those who contribute to the realization of a show (all week-end).

Exhibitions

Among the beautiful exhibitions to mark in your agenda this weekend, there's the Dolce & Gabbana exhibition at Palazzo Reale, a unique journey through craftsmanship, visual arts, and architecture, but also innovation and theater (all weekend).

At Tenoha, the Ukiyoe – Immersive Art exhibition continues, featuring 3DCG animations and projections based on over 300 works by renowned artists such as Katsushika Hokusai, Utagawa Hiroshige, and many others (all weekend).

At Palazzo Reale, the exhibitions dedicated to Cézanne and Renoir continue, featuring 52 masterpieces from the Musée d’Orsay and the Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris, and the Brassaï exhibition. The Eye of Paris is a journey through 200 photographs by the great French artist (both all weekend).

Street art lovers shouldn't miss the works of Urban Art by numerous internationally renowned artists at Prologis Park Romentino, featuring big names like Joys, Peeta, Vesod, Etnik, SeaCreative, Hemo, and many others (Saturday and Sunday).

At Mudec, the works of Picasso offers a unique journey dedicated to the great Spanish artist and his relationship with primitive art (all weekend).

At the Next Museum in Sesto San Giovanni, Love, The Immersive Experience continues, a true "selfie-friendly" exhibition dedicated to love and all lovers, in a space of over 1500 square meters (all weekend).

Space Dreamers, on the other hand, continues under the Madonnina with a journey into space, featuring 16 colorful and immersive installations created to engage, excite, and surprise visitors (all weekend).

In Piazza Napoli, The Prism Core Center is the interactive artistic space, curated by Marco Senaldi, ready to welcome the public and guide them towards self-awareness (all weekend).

Color enthusiasts shouldn't miss the beautiful works of Van Gogh in the immersive virtual reality exhibition at Lampo Scalo Farini, a surprising journey through the brushstrokes of one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century, amidst fields of sunflowers and flowering almond trees (all weekend).

Finally, at the Museum of Science, the Kaleidoscope installation by Karina Smigla-Bobinski is a large luminous table where different layers of primary color inks intertwine to touch and mix (all weekend).

Theatre and Cinema

Among the unmissable shows in theatre, there's the great Arturo Brachetti at the Arcimboldi, the world's greatest quick-change artist with "Solo: The Legend of quick change," featuring over 60 characters brought to life by the magic of the master of the unpredictable (all week-end).

At Teatro Bello, "La Musica del cinema - Note, canzoni e racconti da film" is a show directed by Giulio Guerrieri, featuring musician Lele Micò on acoustic piano and musician/singer-songwriter Tonino Scala on digital piano, with the contribution of vocalist Annalisa Cantando (Saturday).

Children

Among the numerous events for the little ones, there's the grand return of the Pet Flower Parade, the event dedicated to dogs of all sizes at the Idroscalo, featuring performances and the exhibition of rescue operations in the waters of the Idroscalo by the Italian School of Lifeguard Dogs (Sunday).

At Cascina Cuccagna, "La Casa di Meneghino" is a permanent place dedicated to the symbol mask of Milan, puppets, and puppet theater, with numerous workshops for children (Sunday).

For science enthusiasts, it's impossible not to mention Scientopolis, The City of Science, an exciting interactive journey at Spazio Ventura, where visitors can experiment and delve into scientific concepts in an engaging way (all weekend).