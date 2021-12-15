The Best Things to do this Weekend

Looking for the best things to do in Milan this weekend? Whether you are a tourist or you live in the city, here you go with plenty of options to have a great time. If your kids are around, visit the charming Christmas Village inside the park near Porta Venezia or ice skate on a floating rink at Bagni Misteriosi. A fan of the famous green skyscraper Bosco Verticale? Underneath it you will find Illumina, an artistic installation with polar bears, made to raise awareness on global warming and environmental protection. Feel like tasting high quality food? At Mercato Centrale, near Central Station, you can purchase a variety of fresh fish and other products, directly from 32 craftsmen.

Christmas shows

In love with tradition? Saturday the annual Christmas concert, this year wiill take place at Teatro alla Scala; while at Ecoteatro you can see the also very Christmassy ballet The Nutcracker. If you still haven't seen it, don't miss the free 150 lights 'show' in this street of Melegnano, just outside of Milan: every year the owner of this house adds some more decorations to his 'Santa's garden' (admire it from outside).

Markets

Head to Bagni Misteriosi, the 1930s pool near Teatro Franco Parenti, to buy vintage clothes, handcrafted products and design items; go to Fiera del disco at Ride Milano if you want to enrich your collection of vinyl records. On Sunday, in via Stazio, you can buy toys, books, handmade cloths and much more from Le pulci pettinate, a flea local market.

Concerts

Enjoy the great piano player Ludovico Einaudi 's performance at Teatro dal Verme; or go to Fabrique to listen to Michele Bravi , a young Italian pop singer and songwriter.

Exhibitions

At Palazzo Marino you can visit for free the traditional Christmas exhibition. This year you will see paintings by four Renaissance artists from Bergamo and Brescia: Lorenzo Lotto, Alessandro Bonvicino (known as il Moretto), Giovan Girolamo Savoldo and Giovan Battista Moroni. Enjoy 30 unreleased works by Bansky at Gallerie dei Mosaici, near Central Station. Grand Tour, at Gallerie d'Italia, includes painting, sculptures and objects from prestigious collections.

Focus on contemporary art with 100 works by Mario Sironi at Museo del Novecento and with Cattelan at Pirelli Hangar Bicocca. While at Palazzo Reale you will find an in-depth study on the theme of the reflection of light and its changes in the work of the father of Impressionism, Claude Monet. Music and technology will take you straight to Alice in Wonderland's world at la Fabbrica del Vapore. Lastly, Mudec museum hosts an exhibition with the best Disney works.